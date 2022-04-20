Leftists File Suit to Bar Marjorie Taylor Greene From Ballot Because She Supported ‘Insurrection’

“In recent years,” Barack Obama tweeted Tuesday, “we’ve seen how quickly disinformation spreads, especially on social media. This has created real challenges for our democracy.” As Hunter Biden can attest, all too often yesterday’s “disinformation” has become today’s hot news, and that’s the strongest possible case for not banning it. But for Obama and his fellow Leftists, “our democracy” means “Leftist hegemony,” and Leftists have never hesitated to resort to decidedly undemocratic means to protect that hegemony. Their latest target is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), whom they’re trying to prevent from running for reelection not by defeating her in a primary, but by banning her from running because she supported their fictional January 6 “insurrection.” And now it’s clear why they keep insisting it was an “insurrection” in the teeth of all the evidence to the contrary.

A group of Leftists in Georgia have filed suit to bar Greene from running again, based on a clause in the Fourteenth Amendment that prohibits those who have participated in an insurrection from holding office. The Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 says: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

This remedy was designed to keep unrepentant Confederates out of public office after the Civil War (although many did hold office, as more often than not Congress voted to waive the prohibition). It has been dormant since then. But if January 6 were an insurrection — which hasn’t been proven or even established with a shred of credible evidence in impeachment proceedings of Donald Trump or in the trials of the alleged “insurrectionists” that have taken place so far — and if Greene supported it — which also is not the case, since there wasn’t any insurrection to support — then she can’t run for reelection. Only good Democrats and Romneyite Republicans will be left on the ballot. How very convenient.

On Monday, Tucker Carlson asked Greene, “So they’re trying to prevent voters from voting for you. How is that democracy?” Green answered, “Well it’s not, Tucker, that’s the thing. These people hate the people in my district so much, they look down on them because they voted for me and sent me to Washington to fight for the things that most Americans care about, like secure borders, stopping abortion, protecting our Second Amendment, stopping the out of control spending in Washington, and stop funding never-ending foreign wars and the insanity that takes place in Washington.” Yeah, can’t have that. Our elected representatives are supposed to fight for their own self-interest, and for the interests of those who line their pockets. Just ask The Big Guy.

Greene continued, “Well, I went there and I have been fighting it, and now the progressives, the people who donate money to dark money groups — you know, the 501(c)(3)s and the foundations — they’ve hired up some attorneys from New York who hate the people in my district and don’t believe they should have the right to elect who they want to send to Washington, which is me. I have overwhelming support in my district and I’m so thankful for all of them. Well, now [Leftists have] filed a lawsuit because they’re trying to rip my name off of the ballot and steal my district’s ability to reelect me and send me back to Congress.”

Greene is right: if Greene can be reelected, and there is every reason to think that she can, then these “insurrection”-mongers are trying to take that vote away from the people in her district. All in the interests of protecting “our democracy,” of course.

Tucker Carlson indicated that he knew what the game was all about, saying, “So if you can prevent voters from being allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice, which is their constitutional right, then the system’s over.”

Yes, it is. And the end of the system is close. But that end can be pushed back as more and more free citizens wake up to what these sanctimonious liars and hypocrites are doing, and fight against their schemes. Greene has significant support. Every American who values our actual republic has a stake in seeing her prevail in this fight.