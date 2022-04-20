Biden and the CDC Just Proved Masking Is About Control, Not Public Health

The CDC, drunk on its own power, has asked the Department of Justice to appeal U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s ruling that the mask mandate for public transportation is unconstitutional.

“To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al.,” the agency said in a statement. “It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Did you catch that? They’re appealing the decision in order to protect the CDC’s authority. They’re furious that they’re losing their power over the lives of 331 million Americans and they’re not going to take it.

“CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary,” the statement continued. “CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

Translation: The mandate ends when WE say it ends. The rules are for the peasants.

Judge Mizelle wrote in her ruling that the CDC masking order “exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions.” Therefore, “the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate.”

When the decision came down on Monday, the Biden administration quickly announced that the TSA would no longer enforce the mandate.

But then the crazies started screeching about it on Twitter and the Biden had to do something—which is always the response of bureaucrats on the public dole. It doesn’t matter whether what they do is right or in the public’s best interest, as long as they can be seen as doing something.

Katie Pavlich from our sister site Townhall didn’t mince words about how this will turn out:

If you thought fights and confrontations on planes were bad before, just wait until DOJ, TSA and CDC attempt to reinstate a mask mandate. It’s almost like they want the confrontation to justify their control. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 19, 2022

A TV doctor at MSNBC is actually encouraging confrontations on planes.

What could go wrong when you have people manhandling their seat mates while trapped in a steel tube at 30k feet? https://t.co/aMTpp63ksa — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) April 20, 2022

Never forget: This has always been about power rather than public health.

Note to Biden and the CDC: We’re done with the masks. We’re not going back.