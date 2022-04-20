Elon Musk Says ‘Woke Mind Virus Is Making Netflix Unwatchable,’ and Subscribers Are Fleeing in Droves

“The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable,” Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday, and with good reason: Musk was commenting on news that Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022 and its stock is nosediving. Nor do the company’s woes appear to be ending anytime soon: Netflix is expecting to lose a staggering two million more subscribers by the end of June. Get woke, go broke? Sure looks like it.

Netflix is, unfortunately, not in serious danger. Even if it really does lose two million more subscribers by midsummer, it will still have 219.6 million subscribers who have not canceled despite its increasing emphasis on woke propaganda. Also, even as it lost subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, Netflix still turned a profit of $1.6 billion. This was, however, down from its first-quarter 2021 profit of $1.71 billion, and the overall outlook is not exactly rosy.

In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Netflix conceded that “our revenue growth has slowed considerably” but predicted that the company would come roaring back. “Key to our success has been our ability to create amazing entertainment from all around the world, present it in highly personalized ways, and win more viewing than our competitors. These are Netflix’s core strengths and competitive advantages. Together with our strong profitability, we believe we have the foundation from which we can both significantly improve, and better monetize, our service longer term,” said the company. The letter did not, of course, mention anything about the relentless politicization and Leftward cultural tilt of the material Netflix is producing, much less consider that as a possible reason why people are turning away in droves.

This has been a long time coming. Back in 2020, Netflix’s Cuties glamorized pedophilia under the guise of providing what it called “a critical look on pressure society puts on young girls to act sexual.” Several months later, season three of the animated Paradise P.D. featured an episode that, according to NewsBusters, was not only devoted to “attacking gun rights” but was also “blasphemous against Christianity, featuring a video of a gun-wielding Jesus that turns into a porno.” Stunning and brave! Netflix did not, however, announce any plans to depict, say, a machete-wielding Muhammad who takes up with a nine-year-old Aisha, the prophet of Islam’s notorious child bride.

Then, in October 2021, comedian Dave Chappelle came under fire from transgenders for a joke he made in a Netflix special. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended Chappelle until the heat got to be too much for him. Facing an employee walkout, Sarandos said, “I should have recognized the fact that a group of our employees was really hurting.” He continued his self-incrimination in a second interview, explaining, “I should have led with a lot more humanity. I had a group of employees who were definitely feeling pain and hurt from a decision we made.” The pain and hurt of conservative employees who are appalled at all of Netflix’s normalization of woke insanity is never considered, though it’s doubtful Netflix has any conservative employees.

Netflix’s injection of politics into areas that aren’t remotely political hasn’t helped. As PJM’s Matt Margolis pointed out, the Netflix documentary Our Great National Parks “will explore ‘some of the most wondrous national parks and wild spaces on Earth.’” But this series promises to be “unwatchable,” as its narrator is none other than Barack Obama. In the trailer, it’s not that Obama is touting socialist healthcare or calling Joe Biden “vice president.” He sounds just like any other nature documentary narrator. “A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos that want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on earth. When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become: they’re a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research,” narrates the former president. That’s marvelous, but as Matt noted, “it seems like a silly move to use Obama’s voice and include him in the docuseries — especially now that Joe Biden is reminding us about the rank partisanship, blatant corruption, and economic malaise we experienced while Obama was in the White House.”

Yes. And if you think it’s no big deal, really, if Barack Obama narrates a Netflix series, just imagine the outcry if Netflix asked another former president, Donald Trump, to narrate a series. Of course, that would never happen, and that partisan one-sidedness is one reason why Netflix is hemorrhaging subscribers today. Will it reverse course? Almost certainly not. These companies exist to engage in social engineering, and only secondarily to turn a profit. But patriots can do the right thing now: turn Netflix off.