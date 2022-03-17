There’s No Way I Can Watch the New Netflix Documentary on National Parks. Here’s Why

Earlier this week, Netflix released a trailer for their upcoming nature documentary series, Our Great National Parks. It reportedly will explore “some of the most wondrous national parks and wild spaces on Earth.”

Sounds kind of nice, right? Now and then, I like to check out a documentary.

But, not this time. This documentary, I promise you, will be unwatchable.

Not only is the docuseries a project of Higher Ground Productions, the media company of Barack and Michelle Obama, but the recently COVID-positive Barack Obama is lending his voice skills to narrate the docuseries.

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos that want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on earth,” Obama says in the new trailer. “When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become: they’re a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research.”

Yeah, that’s a big no from me.

Was Morgan Freeman unavailable? Or maybe someone less partisan or with a British accent? I’d sooner watch a documentary narrated by Gilbert Gottfried than Barack Obama.

Was this just an opportunity for Obama to travel the world without having to pay for it, or at least be able to write off the expenses on his taxes? I’m sure he and Michelle miss the lavish globetrotting lifestyle they used to enjoy on the taxpayers’ dime.

Related: Crabby, Maskless Obama Tours His Controversial Hawaiian Waterfront Mansion

Whatever the reason, it seems like a silly move to use Obama’s voice and include him in the docuseries — especially now that Joe Biden is reminding us about the rank partisanship, blatant corruption, and economic malaise we experienced while Obama was in the White House. While I’m sure plenty of Obamaphiles will only watch Our Great National Parks because Obama is in it, I suspect there are plenty more, like me, who can’t stomach the idea of listening to this smug, pompous ass and won’t bother with it.