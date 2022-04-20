BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Evacuated Due to 'Probable Threat' From Aircraft

The United States Capitol was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a “probable threat” from an aircraft, the U.S. Capitol Police said.
“The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol complex,” the statement said, according to an email posted on Twitter by a Capitol staffer.
— Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) April 20, 2022
Moments later, Capitol Police informed staffers that the aircraft no longer posed a threat.
All clear
— Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) April 20, 2022
“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come,” the law enforcement agency tweeted at 6:48 p.m. EST.

— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022