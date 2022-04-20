BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Evacuated Due to 'Probable Threat' From Aircraft

The United States Capitol was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a “probable threat” from an aircraft, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

“The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol complex,” the statement said, according to an email posted on Twitter by a Capitol staffer.

Moments later, Capitol Police informed staffers that the aircraft no longer posed a threat.

“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come,” the law enforcement agency tweeted at 6:48 p.m. EST.