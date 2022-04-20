News & Politics

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Evacuated Due to 'Probable Threat' From Aircraft

By Cameron Arcand Apr 20, 2022 7:01 PM ET
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

The United States Capitol was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a “probable threat” from an aircraft, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

“The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol complex,” the statement said, according to an email posted on Twitter by a Capitol staffer.

Moments later, Capitol Police informed staffers that the aircraft no longer posed a threat.

“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come,” the law enforcement agency tweeted at 6:48 p.m. EST.

 

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a PJ Media contributor based in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised in Southern California, where he discovered his passion for communication in grade school. Cameron started the political blog YoungNotStupid.com in 2017 as a school project. He has interviewed many notable people including media personality Dave Rubin, President Reagan's former personal assistant Peggy Grande, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. His other bylines include The Western Journal, The Daily Caller, and The Washington Examiner. In addition, Cameron has appeared on numerous television and radio networks, such as Fox 5 Washington D.C. and One America News. For media inquires contact: [email protected]
Tags: CONSERVATISM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice