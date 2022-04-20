Who Is Still Trying to Vaccinate Their Kids Against COVID?

The end of the federal transportation mask mandate was a moment of celebration for most of us. Since the mandate was deemed unlawful, videos have gone viral on social media of people learning it was over mid-flight and celebrating.

But according to Axios, many parents of kids under 5 are now “anxiously waiting for word on when COVID shots will become available to their kids.”

Really? Why? We’ve known for so long now that COVID doesn’t affect kids the way it does adults.

Last summer, The Wall Street Journal reported that various studies have all shown that children are at an “extremely slim risk from dying from COVID-19.”

Axios surprisingly concedes “young children aren’t likely to get severely ill from COVID,” but is quick to add “it does happen.”

Sure it does. CDC data shows that school-age children have a COVID recovery rate of 99.997% — better than their mortality risk from the seasonal flu.

Funny, I don’t remember masking kids up for the seasonal flu.

Children didn’t even need to be masked, let alone vaccinated. On top of that, the data has also shown that unvaccinated kids are safer from COVID than even vaccinated adults of any age. So with that in mind, is it worth injecting children with a brand new vaccine for which we have no long-term data?

Not in my book. Especially considering all the data showing the superiority of natural immunity.

But Big Pharma wants to leave no stone unturned when it comes to making money off of COVID and is still pushing to vaccinate people unnecessarily, even though studies have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause myocarditis in young men than natural infection from COVID.

Nevertheless, Axios claims that while there are a “sizable” number of parents who are “still unsure about vaccinating their kids,” there are also roughly as many who are “counting down the days until their child’s fifth birthday in order to race them to the doctor for shots approved for 5-to-11-year-olds — especially with more maskless people on public transportation.”

Really? Who are these perpetually terrified parents who are probably scaring their kids into thinking they’re risking death by returning to normal life? These kids might be psychologically damaged for life because of it, too.

While Big Pharma is still pushing for approval of COVID vaccines in the United States, earlier this year, health officials in Sweden decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-12, arguing that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

I don’t doubt there are some kids with various health issues that make them high-risk, and their parents are right to weigh the risks and benefits of vaccination for them. But if you’re a parent waiting with bated breath for vaccines to be approved for healthy kids five and under, please, look at the data. You don’t have to live your life in fear.