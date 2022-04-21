Dems' Midterms Panic Means More Election 'Irregularities' Are on Their Way

These are rough times for the Democrats. Everywhere they look, November’s midterm elections are like a freight train rushing down a mountain with no brakes, hurtling towards them as they struggle helplessly while tied to the tracks.

They have been losing Latino voters since Trump was president. Now the youth vote — a usually reliable demographic for the Dems — has decidedly soured on the septuagenarian disaster that’s occupying the Oval Office.

It’s plain for all to see that Biden’s puppet masters and the Democrats in Congress don’t have any ideas that will cause a major course correction before the midterms. That can only mean one thing: the shadowy shenanigans that Democrats are known for will probably be worse than ever this year.

If they can get away with it, that is.

The fact that the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu pandemic showed up during a presidential election year made 2020 a truly magical time for the soulless cretins who are in charge of the political apparatus in the Democratic party. Sure, they may have pretended to care about people getting sick and dying but behind those masks, they were snickering with delight at the opportunity the panic provided them.

Prior to the pandemic, Democrats had to concoct elaborate justifications for their election “modifications,” like lying and insisting that it’s nigh on impossible for minorities to get a legal ID in 21st century America.

Along came COVID and suddenly they could shift election laws on the fly and, laughably, do it all in the name of public health. We saw it all: universal vote-by-mail, extended early voting periods, last-minute voter registration — the full Democrat hit list for killing election integrity.

They can pretend all they want that the 2020 election was error-free but that’s a narrative that’s been cut out of whole cloth.

Myriad “irregularities” have been — and are still being — discovered. There is no way to have more vote-by-mail and less fraud.

The embarrassing meltdown we’ve seen from the leftists over mask mandates going away is rooted in two things and — Surprise! — neither of them has the slightest thing to do with public health.

The first, which Paula wrote about on Wednesday, is about the Democrats’ unholy lust for federal control over the lives of United States citizens:

The CDC, drunk on its own power, has asked the Department of Justice to appeal U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s ruling that the mask mandate for public transportation is unconstitutional. “To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al.,” the agency said in a statement. “It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.” Did you catch that? They’re appealing the decision in order to protect the CDC’s authority. They’re furious that they’re losing their power over the lives of 331 million Americans and they’re not going to take it.

The second, which I have been writing about for months, is the Democrats’ need to keep the COVID panic porn going all year to give them an assist in playing with election laws before the midterms.

Now that most of them have stopped deluding themselves about what’s coming, their desperation will get really ugly. Not that they need the COVID panic porn to implement their election sabotage tricks — much of what they got away with in 2020 has been made permanent in blue states and cities. There will be plenty of elections going forward where we won’t get a quick result, especially if a Republican is leading on election night. They’ll still be able to fire up the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine and pluck votes for the Democrat out of the ether in places like Philadelphia.

We’re dealing with a double-edged sword now. It’s obvious that Americans away from the coasts aren’t buying what Democrats are selling, and that is a very good thing, as we will see when the midterms finally get here.

Unfortunately, it also means that the Democrats will work even harder to “nudge” elections in ways that aren’t entirely pure, which they happen to be very good at doing.