The Morning Briefing: Mitt Romney Seems To Know That He's Jeff Flaked Himself

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The necessity of proper placement of salad forks in a table setting has driven many great men to madness.

Given the utter havoc that President Puppet and the Democrats are presently wreaking upon the United States of America, one would think that Republican unity would be easy to come by these days.

One would be wrong.

The reason for that is simple: Republicans aren’t a hive mind like the Democrats. There are always members of the GOP in Congress who are willing to swim upstream in their own party just to get a pat on the head from The New York Times. Yes, the Democrats have had their struggles recently with Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and AOC but they’re anomalies. There is always a Manchin, Sinema, or AOC hanging around the GOP.

At present, Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney are headlining the Republican turncoat show, with Susan Collins playing the screw-you-every-other-vote supporting role she’s been in for 25 years.

I didn’t mention Adam Kinzinger because he’s a Republican from Illinois, which doesn’t count.

Under normal circumstances, a couple of Republicans who couldn’t be trusted would be factored into the political equation. We live in an era rife with extraordinary circumstances, however, and the likes of Romney and Cheney cannot and should not be tolerated. Dissent is one thing, spiteful revenge politics in a time of crisis are another.

We already know that Cheney is persona non grata among Wyoming Republicans. Could the same fate be awaiting Romney in Utah?

Matt had an interesting story yesterday:

For some time now, I’ve longed for the opportunity to donate money to a viable Republican challenger to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Between his votes to impeach Trump last year and his vote in favor of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, there’s pretty much nothing Romney could do to redeem himself in my eyes. Romney seems to be aware of the fact that he’s ruined his political career with his votes and is now saying that he isn’t sure if he will seek reelection in 2024. “I’m going to cross that bridge down the road,” Romney told The Hill. “I haven’t given a lot of attention yet.”

It may not be a firm “no,” but being a United States Senator is a pretty cushy gig and it’s rare to find one hemming and hawing about running for reelection halfway through his first term.

If an incumbent senator is going to be ousted, the odds to make it happen are far greater after just one term than at any other time. Those six-year terms give them too much time to pass out goodies. Get through the first term and the next thing you know, you’re Dianne Feinstein.

It’s possible that Romney may have gotten himself in trouble much the same way Jeff Flake, who is now one of Joe Biden’s ambassadors, did here in my home state of Arizona. Here’s a refresher from something I wrote last year:

Flake has been a darling of the Democrats ever since he threw in with the sad-sack Never Trump crowd a few years back. He did that after having failed his Republican constituents in Arizona so utterly that he had to end his bid for a second Senate term more than a year before the election.

It’s obvious that Romney revels in his own “darling of the Democrats” status.

Flake tried to make it all about Trump but he was toast here long before then. I hadn’t moved back here yet but my conservative friends were disappointed in him almost from the moment he transitioned from the House to the Senate.

One big difference between Arizona then and Utah now is that the likelihood of Romney getting replaced by another Republican is greater.

More from Matt:

Romney faces a number of potential primary challengers, including state Attorney General Sean Reyes, and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. “Either one of them would be a formidable opponent for Romney within the Republican Party because he has made himself persona non grata with many of the conservative Republicans,” said Richard Davis, a professor emeritus of political science at Brigham Young University. “He’s actually more popular with Democrats and independents than he is with Republicans right now. So getting past the Republican primary would be a tough one.”

The Democrats have laid bare their plans to ruin the version of this country that we love. Republicans like Romney are a cancer that are not only bad for the party but, at this point in history, bad for the country as well.

Since 2012, I’ve said that my vote for Mitt Romney is the only vote I wish that I could have back. With any luck, there are a lot of Republicans in Utah feeling the same way right now.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Good News Alert: An 86-year old woman who had to flee Ukraine was just reunited with the dog she had to leave behind. This is the moment captured on video. It's all the world needs right now. 🥺🐶 pic.twitter.com/PShimfi7ZT — Goodable (@Goodable) April 11, 2022

PJ Media

Me. Axios: Republican PAC Going for the ‘Kill’ in House Districts Where Biden Won Big

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: California Schools Have 1 Dirty Little Secret

A CORRUPT DEMOCRAT IN NEW YORK?!?!? BREAKING: New York Lt. Governor Arrested

Biden Puts Off Saving the Planet to Boost His Poll Numbers

The Walls Are Closing In: Liz Cheney Touts Criminal Charges Against Trump

And it’s a lot of fun to watch. DeSantis Just Keeps Winning

How White Liberals and Black Leaders Sacrifice Black Lives for Self-Esteem and Profit

Burn down Academia. Duke Divinity School Students: ‘God Is Queer’

WATCH: Patriotic Bird Poops on Biden, Speaks for Entire Nation

Mitt Romney’s Future in the Senate Questioned by … Mitt Romney

California Wants to Make a 32-Hour Workweek a State Law

Go get ’em, Sparky! LOL: Sean Penn Is ‘Thinking About Taking up Arms Against Russia’

Leftist=Unhinged. Conservative Student Forced to Hide in Bathroom to Escape Woke Mob Protesting Allen West Lecture

Prices Rising, Wages Falling — And It’s Only Going to Get Worse

WHISTLEBLOWER: Hundreds of Disney Employees Have Been Busted for Sex Crimes Against Children

Report: U.S. and U.K. ‘Closely Monitoring’ Reports of Russia’s Use of Chemical Weapons in Mariupol

Angry Mexican Truckers Block Commercial Lanes at Border to Protest Inspections

Townhall Mothership

#RIP. BREAKING: Iconic Comedy Voice Gilbert Gottfried Dead At 67

Lawsuit Filed Against Elon Musk After He Allegedly Failed to Disclose Twitter Share in Time

Ignoring Woke Leftists, Iran Sanctions Ric Grenell for His Work to Decriminalize Homosexuality

CNN Sucks: Network’s New Subscription Service Is Going Down in Flames…Over a Fairly Obvious Reason

Ghouls. Another Company Will Cover Expenses for Employees Seeking an Abortion

Kemp signs Georgia constitutional carry into law

Gun store owners: Unserialized guns aren’t the problem

22 AGs file brief challening bump stock ban

Let’s go Brandon! Acceleration: Consumer price index hits highest annual inflation rate since 1981

Film review: “Father Stu” hits the emotional mark — and an R rating

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect has been identified (Update: Photo)

Numbers out of Nevada Could Be Lights out for Democrats

Elon Musk’s 4D Chess Moves With Twitter May Be an Attack on a Woke Corporate Movement

Kira. Told Ya So

Teacher says she has her preschoolers pick a pronoun pin every day to wear

Touré very upset by the Brooklyn subway mass shooting after suspect is identified as a black male

Aw, shucks. Source says that Chris Wallace is ‘having daily breakdowns’ over the ‘miserable’ CNN+ launch

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 175: America’s Dystopian Future Already Here in L.A. and N.Y.C.

Seriously, How Dumb Is Biden’s Latest Effort to Curb Gas Prices?

Vulnerable Democratic Senator Slams the Biden Administration During Border Visit

Woke Disney Is Really Hurting Its Brand

The Silly Talk of Trump’s Demise Over Oz Endorsement

GOLD Democrat Death March to November

Around the Interwebz

Gilbert Gottfried – A Career In Pictures

Why You Really Should Go to Your High School Reunion

How facial recognition is identifying the dead in Ukraine

Meet the Man Who Wants to Make Sitting an Extreme Sport

Smells Like Onion

While many doctors have disavowed the trend, there are still several dozen TikTok influencers who claim cannibalism cures ADHD. https://t.co/T7Evz4bpFq — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 12, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery