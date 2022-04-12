How White Liberals and Black Leaders Sacrifice Black Lives for Self-Esteem and Profit

“Useful idiots” is a derogatory term, believed by some to have been invented by Vladimir Lenin, that describes people who are happy to spread propaganda for a cause despite having no idea what the real end goal is. For instance, your bolshie liberal sister-in-law puts a “Black Lives Matter” air freshener in her Prius but has no idea that BLM’s goals are to spread Marxism and buy mansions. She thinks she is showing the world she is not a “racist.” Most importantly, she believes she is better than you. This behavior is called “virtue signaling.”

Virtue signaling and useful idiocy get much worse. I used to live one block off of Morningside Park in Manhattan. A college freshman named Tessa Majors was stabbed to death there one night by three black teen thugs who wanted her iPhone. I’m guessing her woke school didn’t tell her what we all knew, which was never to go into the park at night. Her friends held a memorial for her and a simultaneous rally to protest the “poverty” that led to her death. (Pssst, the teens who murdered her weren’t poor.)

A gay man name Bob Lederer entered the same park in broad daylight and was kicked into the traumatic brain injury unit at the hospital by similar thugs. His friends held a protest to “stop the violence” in the park while simultaneously marching for “restorative justice.” This means they want the attacks to stop but they also don’t want the thugs responsible to go to jail. Why? Because woke libs are useful idiots. They believe the people responsible for the extreme violence, almost all of whom are black, are “victims” of systemic racism who can’t help themselves. Lederer himself called for “restorative justice” from the traumatic brain injury unit. His friends applauded his stupidity bravery.

Check out the pics in the tweet below. Libs truly believe after-school programs and midnight basketball courts will keep criminals from attacking people.

We’re at Morningside Park for a vigil honoring Bob Lederer, a long-time LGBT activist in ACT UP, who was attacked and beaten here. We’re incredibly inspired by his call for restorative justice in response to the violence he faced, instead of increased policing. #NYCAgainstHate pic.twitter.com/SRGpdjvGiP — Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (@JFREJNYC) May 9, 2019

This sounds ludicrous to mentally healthy people, but in the world of woke white people, it’s business as usual. It also makes them feel superior to conservatives who aren’t afraid to hold people responsible for their actions, whatever their race. I know; I used to be one of them.

White libs support the end of bail laws, letting criminals out of jail, and defunding the police because their political masters told them these are the right things to do. They believe the “400 years of slavery” myth and were told that the answer is to let black criminals walk, even though the villains who benefit from these insane ideas have driven crime rates to historic highs. Here’s the dirty little secret they won’t acknowledge: most of the victims of the current crime tsunami are black. If a white person suffers, that’s acceptable, too — white people “deserve it” because, you know, slavery. Yes, many liberals believe this.

White libs, the useful idiots, don’t care. They have taken what they believe is the moral high road. Most won’t even hear about the details of the carnage happening in our nation. News outlets love a good ole American mass shooting, as long as the shooter is an angry white man. Never mind that at least 70% of mass shootings are committed by black people. You don’t hear much about those.

Black leaders see the black-on-black crime as “collateral damage,” which is also verboten for you and me to mention. Some pretend it isn’t real. Sure, a few brothers will die, but they believe the nation owes the black population a debt for slavery and Jim Crow — a debt which, incidentally, can never be paid. So they want to see black criminals walk, even though they will rob, assault, rape, and kill mostly other black folks. Power to the people.

Black race-baiters like Al Sharpton and BLM make mad stacks off the dead bodies of black men. They rally against “white racism” but don’t actually want “racism” to go away — it’s their bread and butter. If racism disappeared, Big Al Sharpton would have to get a job, and how would BLM buy that 14th mansion? BLM looks at people like George Floyd as ATMs.

FACT-O-RAMA! The left, including Joe Biden and his DOJ lapdog, Merrick Garland, continue to spew the myth that white supremacy is the nation’s biggest threat, even though FBI crime stats say something completely different.

Liberal district attorneys, many funded by George Soros, are dedicated to keeping violent black crooks free. They think they are fighting “systemic racism” by allowing black criminals to walk, but they too are useful idiots. Soros isn’t funding far-left DAs because he is woke; black lives don’t matter to him. He’s a Marxist — he wants chaos in the streets. It’s a move straight out of Vladimir Lenin’s playbook, and the useful idiots are eager to help and support the madness.

The useful idiots are always thrown to the wolves. Once the demoralisation is over. The loyal minions who made it possible need to be executed. They will be the most bitter enemies when they realise the ideology was just a scam and have no place at the table. — H.K. Belvedere Ω (@HKBelvedere) April 11, 2022

This video is the most important six minutes and 47 seconds you’ll spend this year. KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov details the communist plan to take over the United States. We are at the “destabilization” stage of their plan. The “crisis” phase is next. Food shortages, anyone?

The video starts a little slow but the ending is very troubling. The commies are here. Buy ammo.

