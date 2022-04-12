LOL: Sean Penn Is ‘Thinking About Taking up Arms Against Russia’

The Russia/Ukraine conflict could soon be coming to an end because actor Sean Penn (you remember him as Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High) says he’s thinking about “taking up arms” against Russia.

Penn has been in Ukraine filming a documentary and expressed his support for Ukraine and desire to fight on its behalf in an interview with Hollywood Authentic.

“The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armour,” Penn said. “Because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armour to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever.”

Penn continued, “So, where I am in life is short of doing that, but if you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind. And you kind of think what century is this? Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f—k is going on?”

Penn’s efforts to film the documentary have already earned him praise. “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians lack,” the Ukrainian embassy said back in February. “The more such people in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop Russia’s treacherous attack.”

Penn has yet to stop Russia’s attack, but maybe this Hollywood gun-control advocate taking up arms against Russia could be the key to ending this conflict.

