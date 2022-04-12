Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 175: America's Dystopian Future Already Here in L.A. and N.Y.C.

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 12, 2022 6:22 PM ET

I recorded this episode several hours after news of the subway shooting in Brooklyn broke. My daughter commutes from Manhattan to Brooklyn on the subway (she’s fine, thank you) and all of the world is getting a little too crazy.

Both Los Angeles and New York City hold special places in my heart and memories. Well, they used to. Now they’re both prime examples of dystopian hell-holes that we’ve only seen in movies up until this point.

What I’ve been pondering a lot lately is that this dystopia is precisely where the United States is heading if the country (or “shenanigans”) keeps electing Democrats. This isn’t a distant future I’m talking about either. It’s right around the corner.

ANYWAY…not the cheeriest of episodes but it is a discussion worth having. I promise that I will make this week’s “Beyond the Briefing” a lighthearted affair.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

