Biden Puts Off Saving the Planet to Boost His Poll Numbers

The Biden administration warned months ago that unchecked climate change would cause drastic changes in temperature and more floods, droughts, pests and disease, and would hurt our nation’s fuel supply — real wrath-of-God-type stuff. Fire and brimstone raining down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling! Forty years of darkness! Earthquakes, volcanoes, the dead rising from the grave! Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!

However, it seems that the climate church of the left is going to have to wait for salvation; rising gas prices are hurting Joe Biden’s poll numbers, and thus, hurting Democrats’ chances of staving off a Republican tsunami at the ballot box in November.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden decided that fighting off apocalyptic climate disasters will have to wait, as he announced a temporary pause on an environmental rule so that energy providers can supply gas stations with 15% ethanol blend fuel throughout the summer. Gasoline with 15% ethanol has been banned for nearly a decade under the Clean Air Act.

“The President is committed to doing everything he can to address the pain Americans are feeling at the pump as a result of Putin’s [sic] Price Hike,” the White House said. “The Administration’s strategy to spur the development of homegrown biofuels is critical to expanding Americans’ options for affordable fuel in the short-term and to building real energy independence in the long-term by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.”

Joe Biden has been trying to create the narrative that high gas prices are solely the fault of Vladimir Putin, but Americans aren’t buying it. They blame him because they know that gas prices have been going up throughout his presidency — not just since Putin invaded Ukraine. Biden may not stop trying to blame Putin for the pain at the pump, but he will put off saving the planet for now because, you know … gotta try to salvage those poll numbers.