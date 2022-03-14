Americans Aren’t Buying Biden’s Garbage Talking Points

Earlier this month, you heard the pundits say that Joe Biden was looking to reset his presidency with his State of the Union Dumpster Fire address, and for sure, he needed such a reset.

But he didn’t get it. In fact, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll crushes the hopes of Joe Biden, who thought that his talking points would convince the public that he is not to blame for the nation’s woes.

“Over the past several months, Americans’ wallets have been hit by skyrocketing inflation, and now, Biden is feeling that crunch in his approval numbers,” reports ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd. “Seventy percent of Americans disapprove of his handling of inflation.”

“The White House faces similarly concerning numbers related to economic recovery, with 58% disapproving, a 12-month high,” Shepherd continued. “This presents a political problem for Biden, who must navigate an electorate growing more frustrated across several sectors, while attempting to manage an exploding war in Europe with firmness and authority.”

Americans overwhelming support Biden’s Russian oil embargo—77 percent—and this ought to be encouraging news to the White House, which has been trying to pin the blame on Putin for rising gas prices and inflation.

“Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases, and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike,” Biden said last week following the release of February’s Consumer Price Index report. “A large contributor to inflation this month was an increase in gas and energy prices as markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions.” Of course, it was a total lie, as the data from the report pre-dated Russia’s invasion, but the White House kept doubling down on the whole “Putin Price Hike” nonsense.

For example, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield had the audacity to claim in a tweet last week that gas prices have been going up for months because of Putin and seemed to think a hashtag would convince the public that Biden has nothing to do with it.

“For months Putin has been saber-rattling, and for months gas prices have been going up – up 75 cents since he began his military build-up. This is the #PutinPriceHike in action, and @POTUS is going to use every tool at his disposal to shield Americans from pain at the pump.”

Oh yeah, for months, huh? No one denies that gas prices spiked after the invasion, but the White House literally tried to convince the public that gas prices hadn’t been going up throughout Biden’s entire presidency.

Well, the Biden administration might think the public has a short memory, but they don’t. They’ve been feeling the pain at the pump for many months now under Biden, and as such, a stunning 70 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation and gas prices.

So much for making the hashtag a thing.

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy even had to ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if the White House is “just going to blame Putin for everything until the midterms?”

Psaki had no good response for Doocy, an apparent admission that it is indeed the strategy they planned to deploy.

“Make no mistake inflation is largely the fault of Putin,” Biden claimed last week in an address to House Democrats.

You can keep trying, Joe… but no one is going to believe your talking points over their own eyes.