Vulnerable Democratic Senator Slams the Biden Administration During Border Visit

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) paid a visit to the border this weekend to witness the disaster plaguing Southwestern communities and law enforcement.

She then filmed a rather stunning video condemning the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis. Of course, it gets a lot less stunning when Americans realize that Hassan is in a competitive race to keep her Senate seat this November.

“It is very clear that we need a lot more personnel. It is clear that we need a lot more technology, so we can really understand what’s happening at the border,” Hassan said.

“It’s also really clear that the administration needs to address certain gaps in physical barriers along the border that would be very easy to address but that are posing a real challenge for our Border Patrol agents in particular.”

“And so I’m going to keep pushing for doing what we can do in the near future, along with, I’m gonna keep pushing the administration to develop a really strong strategic plan for how we will secure our borders when Title 42 is lifted. And I’m gonna keep pushing them to delay lifting Title 42 until that plan is in place,” she added.

When the senator mentions addressing gaps in physical barriers, one can assume that she is using public relations language to advocate for a border wall. If Hassan actually used the term “wall,” it would be a major faux pas in Democratic circles, and she cannot afford to lose much support right now. After the Trump era, the far left has been quick to call physical border security xenophobic, so the senator is forced to beat around the bush.

I just spent two days at our southern border, and it’s clear we need to make more investments in personnel, technology, and physical infrastructure to secure our border. WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3NCjPMrOzx — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 11, 2022

“This is horrible Trumpian border content from a sitting *Democratic* Senator (no relation!),” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted. “She is pushing to keep Stephen Miller’s Title 42 anti-refugee policy in place, that her own leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has rightly called a ‘hateful & xenophobic’ Trump policy!”

This is horrible Trumpian border content from a sitting *Democratic* Senator (no relation!) She is pushing to keep Stephen Miller's Title 42 anti-refugee policy in place, that her own leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has rightly called a "hateful & xenophobic" Trump policy! https://t.co/SsZiF8yNHZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 12, 2022

Regardless of what the left thinks about her statement, one has to wonder why she has not been joining fellow Democrats such as Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and border-state Republicans like Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) to vocally advocate for bipartisan legislation for the past year.

It would be telling to have a senator from the Northeast be on the frontlines of pressuring the Biden administration on the border, especially because the situation concerns people nationwide. She might’ve supported sensible border policies on the sidelines, but this rhetoric was needed from more Democrats a long time ago. It’s clear that she’s leaning more heavily into the border security talk as November nears.

Hassan and a few other purple state Democrats seemed to have gotten the memo when the scrapping of Title 42 was announced, and they co-sponsored a bill that would delay its end. The radical left is verklempt that she is now opposing the inhumane and disorganized nightmare, and they would rather her spout off progressive talking points with an elitist East Coast mentality.

Republican voters in New Hampshire should not take her newfound passion for the Southern border as a reason to re-elect her, but they should continue to pressure her to speak up against the White House.