News & Politics

WATCH: Patriotic Bird Poops on Biden, Speaks For Entire Nation

By Matt Margolis Apr 12, 2022 6:27 PM ET
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Joe Biden was in Menlo, Iowa Tuesday, touting his waive of the rule that restricts ethanol blending in gasoline, a move he clearly made with the intention of curbing the rise of gas prices before the 2022 midterms.

Related: Biden Puts Off Saving the Planet to Boost His Poll Numbers

Biden said — well, that doesn’t matter. The most notable thing that happened during the remarks is that a bird did its patriotic duty (doody?) by defecating on Biden during the speech.

And yes, there is video:

Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on Twitter, musing that, “even the birds know.”

“Apparently a bird just s—t on Biden in Iowa,” Don Jr. tweeted. “That bird speaks for anyone who’s filled their tank or gone shopping in the last 18 months.”

 

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice