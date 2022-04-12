WATCH: Patriotic Bird Poops on Biden, Speaks For Entire Nation

Joe Biden was in Menlo, Iowa Tuesday, touting his waive of the rule that restricts ethanol blending in gasoline, a move he clearly made with the intention of curbing the rise of gas prices before the 2022 midterms.

Biden said — well, that doesn’t matter. The most notable thing that happened during the remarks is that a bird did its patriotic duty (doody?) by defecating on Biden during the speech.

And yes, there is video:

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on Twitter, musing that, “even the birds know.”

“Apparently a bird just s—t on Biden in Iowa,” Don Jr. tweeted. “That bird speaks for anyone who’s filled their tank or gone shopping in the last 18 months.”