The Morning Briefing: Public Schools Really Don't Want Parents To Do Any Parenting

The planet Earth appears to have made it through the weekend. Lately, whenever I do my weekend news fast I’m never convinced that I will find the place as I left it.

As I have written on many occasions in the past couple of years, COVID has really exposed those in charge of our public schools as the awful people that they’ve always been. We here on the conservative side of the political aisle have been saying for decades that public schools would prefer that parents have as little input as possible in their children’s lives. If Democrats had their way, kids would be whisked off to pre-pre-K immediately up exiting the womb.

Matt wrote a story over the weekend that details the latest disturbing saga in public education’s undermining of parents:

The war on parental rights is everywhere, and it seems that last year’s gubernatorial election in Virginia wasn’t a strong enough warning to the radical left to stop undermining the rights of parents. The latest outrage comes out of the Eau Claire School District in Wisconsin, where a slide shared during a staff development training session instructed teachers that parents are “not entitled” to know their kids’ gender identity.

The diseased minds of American leftists think like this all of the time. These are the same people who spent the better part of last year calling parents “domestic terrorists” for merely showing up to public school board meetings and expressing concern about what their children were being taught.

That was beyond the pale, but this is a blatant attempt to remove parents from the parenting process. As Matt writes, this isn’t the first incident of its kind regarding trans madness:

Back in January, we learned that teachers in the Buena Vista Middle School in Spreckels Union School District in California were accused of pressuring a female student to change her gender identity. According to the girl’s mother’s complaint, two teachers and the school principal conspired to have the girl use her new gender identity and pronouns in school while using her true identity and pronouns in the mother’s presence. The child was also instructed to “not tell her mother about her new gender identity and expression.”

Because the school districts and entrenched school boards have been boldly and blatantly outing themselves, a lot more parents are now paying attention to school board races. This is an area that’s long been neglected by conservatives. For decades, Democrats have been using school boards as a sort of farm system for their candidates. It’s where they learn how to campaign and raise money on a smaller scale before moving on to bigger races.

Public education needs an overhaul but that’s difficult to accomplish because teachers’ unions pretty much own the Democrats.

Parents, however, can bring about incremental change at the school board level. Thankfully, we’re seeing more of the right kinds of parents running for school board seats and winning.

Baby steps are better than no steps at all.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Spotted in the Oslo Airport: “Welcome to Norway! If you are a refugee from Ukraine, please contact our staff in order to travel to Oslo for free.” pic.twitter.com/Gyj7d62scq — Goodable (@Goodable) March 6, 2022

