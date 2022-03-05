Did 'Seinfeld' Predict the Incredible Fighting Spirit of Ukraine?

It seems like every time a major world event takes place there’s some article trying to make the case that The Simpsons predicted it. I haven’t watched The Simpsons in about 25 years, so I wouldn’t really know, but I do think that an episode of Seinfeld from 27 years ago made a bold prediction about 2022.

The sixth season episode “The Label Maker” contains a subplot in which Kramer (Michael Richards) and Newman (Wayne Knight) play a game of Risk that’s so competitive that they can’t trust each other not to interfere with the game board when they’re not playing. So they even take it on the subway with them to continue their game.

On the subway, the following incident occurs:

Kramer and Newman are on a subway car, the Risk board sits on their laps. Newman: Are you sure you know where the impound yard is? Kramer: Oh, stop stalling. Come on. Newman: I can’t think, there’s all this noise. Kramer: Or is it because I’ve built a stronghold around Greenland? I’ve driven you out of Western Europe and I’ve left you teetering on the brink of complete annihilation. Newman: I’m not beaten yet. I still have armies in the Ukraine. This comment perks up the ears of what appears to be a Russian immigrant. Kramer: Ha ha, the Ukraine. Do you know what the Ukraine is? It’s a sitting duck. A road apple, Newman. The Ukraine is weak. It’s feeble. I think it’s time to put the hurt on the Ukraine. Ukrainian: I come from Ukraine. You not say Ukraine weak. Kramer: Yeah, well we’re playing a game here, pal. Ukrainian: Ukraine is game to you?! How ’bout I take your little board and smash it!! The Ukrainian pounds the game board, destroying it and sending army pieces flying.

Okay, so maybe it’s not really a prediction, but it’s a terrific scene, and when you watch it today it serves as a nice tribute to the resilience and badassery of the Ukrainian people. They’ve definitely shown us that Ukraine is not weak. May they continue to demonstrate that truth.