Okay, Now I Think Hillary Will Run in 2024 ... Here’s Why

Since many neither expect nor want Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, there has been a significant amount of speculation as to who will be the Democrats’ nominee in his stead.

I’ve openly scoffed at the idea that Hillary Clinton would make a third attempt at the presidency. And apparently, so have most Democrats. If Joe Biden doesn’t run, Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama lead the pack, with 28% and 16% support, respectively. Hillary Clinton barely missed double-digit support with 9%—tying Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

So honestly, I’ve pretty much assumed that Hillary Clinton’s quest to be Supreme Ruler of the United States has been shelved. I’ve thought this for a long while, well before polls suggested it was a fool’s errand.

But now, I’m thinking she might.

Why, do you ask? Has she said something? Nope. She hasn’t said anything … not with her own words, anyway. The reason I’m starting to come around in thinking that Hillary might run again is that the Clinton Foundation is planning another Clinton Global Initiative.

Former President Bill Clinton sent a letter to the foundation’s supporters Friday, indicating that the high-profile gathering of “business, political and philanthropic leaders” will be meeting in New York this September, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Bill Clinton said in the letter that he wants to bring back the initiative because the kind of “cooperation and coordination” it created is urgently needed. “The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped the cover off of longstanding inequities and vulnerabilities across our global community.” Yada, yada, yada, the threat of climate change, yada, yada, yada, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “While the challenges our world faces today are steep, CGI has always been about what we can do, not what we can’t do.”

“And by bringing diverse partners together to take action and achieve real results, we can create a culture of possibility in a world hungry for hope,” Clinton added.

If you can’t read between the lines, let me help you. Despite claiming to be a charitable organization, the Clinton Foundation experienced a colossal dive in donations after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election. After all, what’s the point of buying influence when the people selling it, Bill and Hillary Clinton, aren’t in a position of power to wield any? In addition, the Clinton Foundation was previously the target of an FBI investigation for allegedly using charitable donations for personal and political purposes. But now, things are ramping up again, and there’s a big pow-wow two months before the midterm elections.

“This is the signal, Jerry! This is the signal!” as George Costanza would say.

Gird your loins! Get in line! Place your bids! Do you want in on the ground floor? Start writing those checks!

Let me tell you, nothing Hillary has done before this has convinced me she’s gearing up for another presidential run. So what other explanation is there for the Clinton Foundation to suddenly come alive again?

Charity? Making the world a better place? Don’t delude yourself.

There probably isn’t a person alive that honestly believes that Clinton Foundation is a kosher operation, so let’s not pretend that this is really about charity.