Reports of Hillary’s Resurrection Are Greatly Exaggerated

If you haven’t noticed, the Biden presidency hasn’t gone very well. Just about everything Biden has touched has gotten worse—from the economy to the border, to COVID—and many Americans question whether Biden is mentally fit even to be president. Add that all up, and it’s no surprise that most Americans don’t want Joe Biden to run again in 2024.

Biden’s collapse in approval ratings has led to a not-so-secret quest for viable alternatives for the Democratic ticket. Some have suggested that Hillary Clinton could step in to fill the apparent void in leadership in the party.

Clinton herself has helped fuel speculation, with more frequent tweeting, a book tour for her co-written novel, and her Masterclass where she shared her “never-before-heard 2016 presidential victory speech.”

“Based on her latest public statements, it’s clear that Mrs. Clinton not only recognizes her position as a potential front-runner but also is setting up a process to help her decide whether or not to run for president again,” wrote Democratic political advisors Doug Schoen and Andrew Stein in the Wall Street Journal earlier this month. “If Democrats want a fighting chance at winning the presidency in 2024, Mrs. Clinton is likely their best option.”

Spoiler alert: She isn’t. As much as the voters don’t want Joe Biden, they don’t like Hillary either.

According to a recent survey by McLaughlin & Associates, voters flatly reject resurrecting Hillary’s career in politics.

In a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary, despite the lack of support for Biden’s reelection, 25 percent of Democrats still would back him in a primary over alternatives like Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pete Buttigieg. Despite her name recognition, Hillary Clinton only gets the support of 7 percent of Democrats. Biden’s most formidable primary challenger would be Michelle Obama (18 percent), who has said she has no interest in running for office.

Of course, the only thing less likely than Michelle Obama running is a Democratic primary if Joe Biden runs for reelection.

In the event that Joe Biden doesn’t run—a possibility he’s left open—Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama still lead the pack, with 28 percent and 16 percent support, respectively. Hillary Clinton just barely missed double-digit support with 9 percent—tying Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But what if Hillary Clinton ran and managed to win the Democratic primary?

Trump would destroy her. Bigly.

Despite winning the popular vote in 2016, Trump holds a ten-point lead over Clinton in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

“The new hope of a revived Hillary Clinton gets beaten by Trump, 51% to 41%, with Trump beating her among independents, 52% to 37%; among suburban voters, 52% to 39%; and taking 19% among liberals, 13% among Democrats, and 10% of Biden 2020 voters,” pollster John McLaughlin told the Washington Examiner.

McLaughlin’s poll also shows that Donald Trump is the hands-down favorite of Republican voters in 2024. Trump has consistently earned the support of over 50 percent of Republicans in the McLaughlin poll, and his nearest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, comes in at 13 percent.

“Buyers’ remorse for President Trump is as strong as ever. President Trump dominates the potential GOP primary field,” McLaughlin observed.

So, it’s safe to say that rumors of Hillary Clinton’s political resurrection have been greatly exaggerated. Trump’s comeback, however, seems inevitable.