The Morning Briefing: Canada's Commie Fascist Ways Warm the Hearts of American Democrats

The disturbing fascist spectacle to the north of us is moving in a direction that should soon make it seem as if we’re living next to North Korea with hockey. Plant-based Canadian dictator Justin Trudeau is doing the cliché tyrant thing now and working hard to make a temporary power grab permanent. Because the people of Canada — truckers excluded — are weak and really want to be under the boot of an authoritarian government, it’s working.

Robert has more:

The death of freedom in Canada went by a party-line vote Monday evening, with the ruling Liberals and the far-Left New Democratic Party voting in favor of Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act, and the Conservatives voting against. The vote on Hitler’s Enabling Act, which ended the Weimar Republic, also went along party lines, although most of those who weren’t National Socialists were too intimidated by that point to do anything but go along. In Canada, none of the Liberals and New Democrats who voted for the Emergencies Act appear to have pondered the lessons of the Left’s history and how this whole thing can backfire on them so very easily.

It’s always the baby steps with these horrible people. They sneak up on you, hit you with a little “It’s just temporary” chloroform, and, next thing you know, you’re freedoms are being spirited away in the trunk of a car, never to be seen again.

There are probably more than a few people here in the United States who are looking northward and thinking that the same kind of shift into fascist overdrive couldn’t happen here.

They must not have talked to any Democrats lately.

Athena wrote a post yesterday that should make every freedom-loving American nervous:

A new poll reveals that a disgraceful two-thirds (65.7%) of Democrats who are likely to vote in the 2022 midterms are A-OK with the sad outbreak of fascism among our Canadian neighbors. The poll, which asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the trucker protest in his country?” was conducted by Trafalgar Group along with Convention of States Action between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20.

Disgraceful indeed. But not surprising.

If the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu pandemic has taught us anything it’s that American leftists love rolling over for whichever tyrant needs to work out some daddy issues that day. I mean, they’ve practically fetishized it.

The divide we’re experiencing in this great Republic right now obviously has something to do with specific issues but, more than anything else, it’s about freedom.

One side of the aisle pays lip service to it, the other actually wants it. Guess which one is which?

I’ve always thought of the Constitution as an unassailable barrier that would keep the United States free no matter what went on around us. The Democrats are focused on dismantling the Constitution, however, and they’re doing it with elected officials who take oaths of office swearing to protect it.

Democrats are waging an all-out war on the First, Second, Fifth, and Fourteenth amendments. That’s all you need to know about their priorities.

It’s just a skip, hop, and a jump to Trudeau Land if they’re successful.

