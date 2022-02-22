Insanity Wrap: Putin Gets Piece (Of Ukraine) In Our Time

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. Vladimir Putin doing a slice and dice job on Ukraine is the new big crazy.

Plus:

Good news: We’re winning the meme war

Maybe Biden could try de-sanctioning American energy producers

Deep Thoughts by … Kamala Harris?

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

They’re quite literally making up new genders and if you don’t go along with it, you’re transphobic pic.twitter.com/jDHUtVpgaQ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 22, 2022

Spoiler: Chromosomes are not made up.

Also, we’re guessing that Logic 101 did not feature in his freshman year.

Putin Takes a Little Piece of Ukraine, a Little Piece of … France?

Springtime came early this year for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, but it’s still winter in Ukraine and France.

Insanity Wrap is kidding about Putin driving the Red Russian Army all the way to the Bay of Biscay. We just hope this isn’t one of those jokes that stop being funny when it actually happens.

But we digress.

Before the pandemic began, oil was at just under $55 a barrel and America was producing more oil domestically than we consumed — for the first time in decades.

Today, the price of a barrel of oil is nearly double that (and rising), while American oil production has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

That’s despite a so-called complete economic recovery.

That’s because Presidentish Joe Biden has waged war on America’s oil producers since Day One.

That’s money Biden took out of your wallet and put directly into Putin’s coffers.

Biden also de-sanctioned the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which would eventually cement Moscow’s energy grip on Europe.

“You sanction ME?” we can hear Putin ask. “I sanction your oil and gas next winter.”

It’s one thing to find your balls in Putin’s vice. It’s quite another to have put them there yourself, but it’s pretty clear that the Sniffer-in-Chief is into some deeply weird stuff.

We just wish Biden’s fetishes didn’t involve humiliating the entire Western alliance at taxpayer expense.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Totally Lame Protest

NEW: In a conference call with reporters on responding to Putin, and what comes next, a senior admin official suggested that Russian troops in Donetsk/Luhansk *alone* may *not* warrant the "swift and severe" sanctions the admin has been previewing. — Ali Rogin (@AliRogin) February 21, 2022

Insanity Wrap is so old we can still remember when Biden was tweeting things like this: “Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

But we do wonder if Biden can still remember as far back as 2020.

Anyway, Biden and Putin went toe-to-toe in 2022, and guess whose widdle piggies got stepped on?

It’s an absolute international embarrassment, watching the President of the United States flail helplessly and stupidly against the corrupt dictator of a barely second-world nation, but, hey, no mean tweets.

Quote of the Week

The window is opening, yet absolutely narrowing.

We suppose the question everyone at Munich wants answered is: What the hell is she on?

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Reopening the key stone XL & flooding the market with US energy is the most counter Putin measure we can take that strengthens us & hurts him. https://t.co/1VYTURhE2x — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) February 22, 2022

This week’s Craziest Person in the World is anyone who thinks this might actually happen while there’s a Democrat occupying (SWIDT?) the Oval Office.

As we wrote last week for PJ Media’s VIP supporters:

Russia relies on oil exports for its hard currency needs. When the U.S. was energy independent — way back in 2020 — Putin didn’t enjoy the ability to pressure us like this. Under Biden, he does. Move some troops around, jack up the price of oil, hurt the West, profit. Putin is also testing. He needs answers to questions of his own. Is Biden so beholden to enviro-radical domestic interests that he can’t wage an effective foreign policy?

That was a rhetorical question, of course.

Never forget that the Enviro-Left isn’t against domestic energy production because they love the environment but because they hate America.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Here come the sanctions!

“We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement shortly following Putin’s speech and decree-signing. (RELATED: Biden Says US Believes Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine, Will Target Kyiv) “President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.” Biden’s executive order hits the two separatist regions with limited economic sanctions but does not target Russia directly. Buzzfeed News correspondent Christopher Miller described the executive order as “symbolic” because “there is already next to none of this to, from, or in Donetsk and Luhansk occupied territories.”

Scary stuff, right?

Biden’s big tough sanctions are the equivalent of Russia waging economic war on the U.S. by refusing to trade with Puerto Rico.

We’re Winning the Meme War!

#SaveOurKievanRus

When You’ve Lost MSNBC…

Anybody following American politics at all for the last 40 or 50 years knows that Joe Biden is a mental midget pretending to be seven feet tall by keeping balance on top of his giant prickly ego.

Then he falls off. Regularly.

It’s nice to know that even MSNBC is catching on:

[Andrea] Mitchell added that Biden feels “defensive” about criticism of his foreign policy performance. Notably, Robert Gates, the former defense secretary under President Obama, said that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” “I actually think that Joe Biden has a great deal of ego and a great deal of confidence in the foreign policy ability and gets very defensive about some of the criticism from his past from people like Bob Gates, the former defense secretary who described him very coldly and critically,” Mitchell said on “Deadline: White House.”

Mitchell, of course, seems to think that maybe Biden is kinda-sorta maybe OK at this foreign policy thing, saying, “I think he feels that he is up to this task”

“I think he feels” is quite the endorsement.

Coming from MSNBC, it’s practically a denouncement.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

