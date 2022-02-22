Kyle Rittenhouse Is Going on Offense. Will He Sue Joe Biden?

Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two rioters in self-defense and was found not guilty in court, will be suing multiple people who defamed him by calling him a murderer and a white supremacist.

During an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse teased a few names of those on his target list.

“We are looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there’s others,” he told host Tucker Carlson.

Rittenhouse has launched The Media Accountability Project (TMAP) as “the official fundraising vehicle for helping [him] hold the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court.”

TMAP’s long-term goals include providing material support and promoting “the important work being done by independent journalists who are committed to the truth.”

The bigger question, though, is whether Joe Biden is on Rittenhouse’s list. During his presidential campaign, Biden tweeted a video featuring a photo of Rittenhouse, blasting Trump for refusing to “disavow white supremacists.” Rittenhouse previously hinted that Biden was likely to be sued when he was interviewed by Tucker Carlson in November.

“What did you make of the President of the United States calling you a white supremacist,” Carlson asked Rittenhouse.

“Mr. President, if I could say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement,” Rittenhouse replied.

Carlson then noted that “it’s not a small thing” to be called a white supremacist.

“No,” Rittenhouse replied. “It’s actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that.”

It stuck out to me at that time that Rittenhouse used the terms “malice” and “defamation” because both are legal terms, “malice” meaning the intent to cause harm to others without any justification, and “defamation” being a false statement that harms a person’s reputation.

Rittenhouse did not specify Joe Biden during his latest appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show, but when Tucker specifically asked if he planned to sue those who groundlessly called him a white supremacist, which Joe Biden did, Rittenhouse indicated he did intend to go to court.

“Absolutely, we’re going to hold everyone who lied about me accountable,” he said. “We’re going to handle them in a courtroom.”