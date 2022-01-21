Kyle Rittenhouse Is Fighting to Get His Gun Back for the Last Reason You'd Expect

Kyle Rittenhouse is going to court to get his gun back.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he was forced to use his Smith & Wesson M&P rifle on Antifa rioters who attacked him during the Kenosha, Wisc. riots. Three men were shot, two died.

Rittenhouse faced a life sentence for the shootings but was acquitted of all charges when a Kenosha jury found that he had a right to defend himself against the men who bashed, kicked, and chased him and tried to commandeer his gun. One of the men, Gaige Grosskreutz, pointed a handgun inches from Rittenhouse’s face before being shot and grievously wounded.

But now, Rittenhouse has filed papers to get back his belongings from that horrible night. He wants his clothes, his iPhone, the dollar bill, and the face mask he carried.

And most of all, he wants the ammo, sling, and gun back.

The Kenosha News reports Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, filed the legal paperwork to get the gun back from the Kenosha District Attorney’s office, which has held the possessions for more than one year.

Rittenhouse family spokesman David Hancock said previously that “there’s nothing to celebrate about that weapon; there isn’t. Kyle has no interest and no want to recover that weapon and absolutely no interest” in selling it.

By retrieving his possessions, Rittenhouse ensures that no one else can use them as a trophy, either.

Rittenhouse had to wait for the disposition of the legal case against Dominick Black before filing a motion to retrieve his personal items. Black originally bought the gun and held it for Rittenhouse in his dad’s gun safe in Kenosha because Kyle had not yet turned 18. But on the third night of the Kenosha riots, they retrieved the gun to protect themselves when they were asked to secure a car business from looting and firebombing.

DA Thomas Binger charged Black with a variety of felonies to entice his testimony at Rittenhouse’s trial. Although Wisconsin law explicitly says that it was legal for Rittenhouse to possess and carry the rifle, Binger refused to drop the charges until late in the trial, hoping to use them as leverage against Rittenhouse.

Hancock says that, if he gets his gun back, Rittenhouse plans to destroy it.

We can all understand why.

Rittenhouse’s attorney will be back before Judge Bruce Schroeder on Jan. 28 to argue for the gun’s return.