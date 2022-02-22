Fox News Correspondent Caves to Woke Gender Theology and Uses Preferred Pronouns of Convicted Child Molester

Has Bill Melugin at Fox News has lost his marbles? While reporting on a gruesome story in which child rapist James Tubbs (who calls himself “Hannah”) has been caught on tape bragging about the light sentence he got after sexually assaulting a ten-year-old in a bathroom, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin went out of his way to call Tubbs “she” and “her” multiple times on America’s Newsroom. It’s not only wrong but confusing to the audience. Why would Fox News join the woke gender bullies who demand that everyone gets their preferred pronouns no matter what our eyes tell us or despite whatever heinous crime they’ve committed?

Strangely, Melugin did not call Tubbs “she” and “her” on Tucker Carlson’s show, seeming to know the audience wouldn’t appreciate calling the convicted child rapist “she.” So what’s the story? Is Melugin required to use the preferred pronouns of psychopaths, or is it a personal choice?

Live w/ @TuckerCarlson tonight discussing in-custody calls I obtained from transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs, who boasts about the light sentence he received after DA George Gascon refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult, and makes crude, sexual comments about 10 y/o victim. pic.twitter.com/LUsTuW7HXc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 22, 2022

Don’t audiences have to put up with enough gaslighting from every other news network? How does Melugin justify showing a photo of a biological male predator and telling the audience he’s a she? Melugin isn’t responding to my inquiries.

@BillFOXLA I'm writing about your coverage and I would like to know why you chose to call Tubbs "she" and "her" pronouns. Why she/her? That's a dude and a child rapist. Why are you catering to his demands? Please respond. — No, not THAT Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) February 22, 2022

As for the story, it’s a terrible one and should illustrate why these woke gender demands should never be indulged. Here’s a man who raped a child, and after he was arrested he claimed to be female, thus giving him access to a female juvenile detention center that housed underaged girls who are his preferred victims. And Los Angeles’ stupid woke laws allowed this to happen. Even the far left-wing prosecutor, George Gascón, admits he got played by a scammer. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gascón considered the possibility that Tubbs faked being transgendered. (But it should be noted that the Times still refers to Tubbs as “she.”)

In an interview Monday afternoon, Gascón said he first learned of the recordings Thursday through an email from a Fox News journalist. He described himself as “very, very upset” and disgusted with Tubbs, who he said had taken advantage of his office, by among other things, potentially identifying as transgender in a bid to get more lenient treatment.

Giving Tubbs anything he desires is the wrong move. Justice starts with refusing to call him by female pronouns. Perhaps if more people refused to play these games, Tubbs would not have been able to manipulate the system to such an extent that he is now going to be free without even having to register on the sex offender registry.

Related: WATCH: Matt Walsh Destroys Woke Gender Narrative With One Simple Question



The tapes that Melugin uncovered are a good find and forced the prosecutor to admit that he made a big mistake. At one point in the taped conversation, Tubbs calls his victim a piece of meat. “I was young, and I was hungry for some meat.” Tubbs showed no remorse for his actions and mocked the system that didn’t punish him.

Transcripts from the call show Tubbs laughing at the justice system.

“I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty,” Tubbs says in one recording. “They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing.” “You won’t have to register?” her father asks on the other line later in the conversation. “I won’t have to do none of that,” Tubbs replies. “So what are they going to do to you then?” “Nothing,” Tubbs answers, then laughs.

Gascón also says he’s rescinding his policy of never prosecuting minors as adults due to the outrage this case caused. “It’s unfortunate that she [sic] gamed the system,” Gascón said. “If I had to do it all over again, she [sic] would be prosecuted in adult court.”

The victim spoke out about what she suffered. “The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a ten-year-old girl to have to go through,” she said. “I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me.”

Even after telling the media that referring to her rapist as a woman hurts her, the media and those in authority still continue to do it, silencing the actual woman who was harmed. “I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now,” she added. “I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014.”

It is unfair and unjust and a total whitewashing of the truth. This is not someone like Caitlyn Jenner, a law-abiding transwoman whose pronouns are a matter of politeness for most people. This is a child predator who has made a mockery out of the desire of well-meaning people to be accepting of trans-identifying people. This man has used the transgender blindspot in our culture to abuse a child and then get a lighter sentence by claiming an identity that is false.

Why are Bill Melugin and Fox News enabling him? Accepting that any man can claim womanhood puts women and girls in danger. Viewers of Fox News should start emailing and contacting Melugin to ask him to stop enabling kiddie molesters like James Tubbs and tell the truth instead.