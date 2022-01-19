WATCH: Matt Walsh Destroys Woke Gender Narrative With One Simple Question

Matt Walsh, Daily Wire podcast host and best-selling children’s author, made an appearance on Dr. Phil that will reverberate across the country for quite some time. Destroying the narrative that men can identify as women and actually become women, Walsh put one very simple question to the opposing debaters who outnumbered him two to one. “What is a woman?”

Neither guest who were arguing the narrative that men can be women had an answer for that. “One of the problems with the left-wing gender ideology is that no one who espouses it can even tell you what these words mean,” said Walsh. “What is a woman?” The “non-binary transmasculine” named Ethan replied, “No, I can’t, because it’s not for me to say. Womanhood looks different for everybody.”

Walsh had no problem defining what a woman is when asked. “An adult human female,” he said. “When you’re a female it goes right down to your bones, your DNA. So that’s why if someone dies, we can dig up their bones 100 years from now and we have no idea what they believed in their head but we can tell what sex they were because it’s ingrained in every fiber of their being.”

The other panelist, who was not identified in the clip but who has long hair and a beard, said: “Womanhood is something that I cannot define. I cannot define what a woman is because I do not identify as a woman. Womanhood is something that is an umbrella term–it includes people who identify as a woman.” When Walsh continued to ask him to define “woman,” he could not do it. “It’s to each their own,” he said. “Each person….is going to define it differently,” he continued, to weird applause from the audience.

Then Walsh dropped the bomb from which these panelists will never recover from. “What you want to do is appropriate womanhood and turn it into basically a costume that can be worn.” That was straight fire. As a woman, I’m offended when a man puts on a dress and pretends to know what my struggles have been as a biological woman. The hell you do. A woman is biology. It is experience. It is not a costume. And any man attempting to put on that experience without having lived it is appropriating my sex. We are told that cultural appropriation is wrong and racist. Appropriating the appearance of a woman and then gaslighting other women to accept you as one of them is sexist. Get out of here with that. Stop trying to take over women-only spaces. We need protection and safety from men. We need places to go where no men are allowed. Our girls need their sporting events to be segregated for their safety and fairness. Enough of this madness already!

Watch Walsh take this insanity down.

Grammar also matters. The English language is hard enough; mixing up plural pronouns with singular people who want to be called “they” and “them” is a bridge we will not concede. I’ve taken some heat over my And Just Like That (Sex and the City reboot) reviews because I will not call their non-binary character Che Diaz “they.” But this is the hill I’m willing to die on. I did not study my ass off in school to learn the proper usage of pronouns to have twenty-year-old attention whores destroy the AP style manual and make it ten times harder for ESL students to learn to assimilate. Absolutely not. Call yourself whatever you want, but we will not be forced to call you by your preferred pronoun because this is a free country and you cannot compel my speech.

Walsh continued dropping truth and absurdity on this crowd with this gem: “You can’t expect me to take part in this charade, or this theatrical production. You don’t get your own pronouns just like you don’t get your own prepositions or adjectives. It’s like if I were to tell you my adjectives are handsome and brilliant and whenever time you talk about me you have to identify me as handsome and brilliant because that’s how I identify. That makes no sense.”

This is a huge win for the truth to get out on a platform as big as this. I showed it to a friend of mine who is a solid Democrat and even she admitted the panelists arguing against Walsh looked ridiculous. If she said that, then a whole lot of other people are saying it too. Well done, Walsh.