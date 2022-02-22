Democrat Congressman Suggests the Redistribution of Trucks

In the wake of the Freedom Convoy in Canada, there’s a convoy of American trucks heading to Washington, D.C. in time for next week’s State of the Union address.

I guess we’ll get a chance to see if the American left can be as tyrannical and authoritarian as Canada’s ruling Liberal Party has been.

The Capitol Police is getting ready to flex its authoritarian muscles already.

“Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union. As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity,” announced a press release from the Capitol Police last week. “The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard.”

And now, one Democrat congressman has an idea that may or may not be a joke, but it’s definitely a way to one-up Justin Trudeau.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) quote tweeted an article about the American convoy on its way to D.C. by saying, “Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business.”

Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business. https://t.co/1pHURh0hbr — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 22, 2022

Yes, you read that right. Gallego has suggested — possibly tongue-in-cheek, but who really knows these days — that the feds seize the trucks and redistribute them to other companies.

Related: GOP Congresswoman Has an Answer to Trudeau’s Trucker Tyranny

We’ve seen in the recent past how bad the left, and especially the Biden administration, is at comedy. Remember that awful, and possibly illegal, infrastructure meme? So if Gallego is trying to be funny, it stands to reason that he would flop like Pete Buttigieg’s Department of Transportation did.

But, on the off chance that Gallego is completely serious, we have reason to worry that a member of Congress is going full Marxist in response to some hardworking Americans demonstrating to speak out in favor of freedom from the left’s draconian COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.

The idea that a Democrat would even suggest seizing the means of transportation as a joke should give us pause. These people could be looking at Justin Trudeau and saying, “Hold my Molson’s.”

Mercy sakes alive, the American Freedom Convoy might be in for some trouble.

Just in case Gallego deletes his tweet, here’s a screenshot:

Because the internet is forever, Ruben.