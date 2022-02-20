GOP Congresswoman Has an Answer to Trudeau's Trucker Tyranny

It’s hard to look at what’s going on in Canada and not be appalled. As a convoy of truckers protested in the country’s capital of Ottawa in favor of freedom from vaccine mandates, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has both refused to dialogue with the protesters and unleashed the full force of authoritarianism on his own citizens.

Trudeau has lied about the nature of the protests, intentionally mischaracterizing them as racist and violent, while the police force has instigated violence under his direction. Police have trampled over demonstrators with horses and used batons on innocent citizens. When a group of protesters chanted “we love you” to police, the authorities responded with percussion grenades.

The Canadian government has seized the bank accounts of protesters, as well as those who have donated to support them. The government has also moved to make some of the authoritarian “emergency” measures put in place during the protest permanent.

Police in Ottawa have arrested 170 people involved with the protests, and the Freedom Convoy has moved on from Parliament Hill in the capital, according to the Associated Press.

“While some protesters vowed to stay on Ottawa’s streets, one organizer told reporters they had ‘decided to peacefully withdraw,’” reported the AP. “’We will simply regroup as a grassroots movement,’ Tom Marazzo said at a press conference.”

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) has noticed what’s going on with our northern neighbors, and she has begun to speak out.

Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of a Western Democracy, but that of an authoritarian regime like Venezuela… 1/3 https://t.co/vT74lCgOZh — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) February 19, 2022

In her Twitter thread, Herrell has declared that she wants to do something to help those whom Trudeau’s tyranny has hurt.

“Just as we provide asylum for political prisoners, we should do the same for truckers who have been subjected to violence, had their property confiscated, and their bank accounts frozen by a government that is quickly becoming the embarrassment of the free world,” she tweeted. “I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly.”

I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government. We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly. 3/3 — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) February 19, 2022

Will Herrell’s idea catch on? It ought to. We’ve let so many others in lately through a porous Mexican border that a few truckers who are committed to freedom wouldn’t make that much of a difference.

I wouldn’t hold my breath. There’s a certain segment of the Democrats who would remain cold to the idea just because a Republican suggested it.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., the politicized Capitol Police are gearing up to go authoritarian on the American version of the Freedom Convoy that they think is coming.

“Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, DC around the time of the State of the Union. As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity,” a press release from the Capitol Police announced. “The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard.”

Who knows what will happen? But one thing is for certain: the Biden administration has a long way to go to live up to Trudeau-level tyranny.