2 of 3 Democrat Voters Approve of Canadian Fascism

A new poll reveals that a disgraceful two-thirds (65.7%) of Democrats who are likely to vote in the 2022 midterms are A-OK with the sad outbreak of fascism among our Canadian neighbors. The poll, which asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the trucker protest in his country?” was conducted by Trafalgar Group along with Convention of States Action between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20.

As a refresher, on Monday, Feb. 14, “Justin Castreau” invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act (a new version of what was originally called the War Measures Act) for the first time in history. He used his new powers to freeze all bank accounts and suspend insurance and licenses of anyone who participated in any way in the recent pro-freedom protests. Banks, payment services, and other businesses promptly did as the government bid them — a hallmark of fascism. On Thursday, Feb. 17, police forces rolled into the capitol and began cracking down. Over the next couple of days, protesters were beaten, trampled, rounded up, and mass arrested.

So, when this poll was taken, Democrats knew very well what they were supporting.

The good news is that, of all the likely voters who were polled, overall support for Canadian fascism stood at only 35.1%, while a solid majority — 55.3% — disapproved.

87.3% of freedom-loving Republicans gave #BlackfaceHitler (as he is known on Twitter) a thumbs-down for his handling of the protests, with only 8.1% approving. Among those who were not affiliated with a party, three-quarters (74.4%) disapproved of Trudeau’s methods and 20.8% approved.

Trafalgar Group shared additional results from the poll with The Daily Wire.

Aside from Democrats, the only other demographic areas identified in the poll that cut in Trudeau’s favor are the ages 65 and older category and among blacks and Hispanics. Every other demographic – men, women, Asian, white, younger age groups – disapproved of Trudeau’s handling of the protesters. The largest difference in approval versus disapproval took place among 25 to 34-year-olds. In that age group, 100% of respondents disapproved of Trudeau’s tactics.

On Monday, lawmakers in Canada’s House of Commons voted 185 to 151 in favor of extending Trudeau’s emergency authority to throttle and crush resistance to his onerous, invasive vaccine mandates. “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” the authoritarian Canuck told the legislators, as he urged them to let him keep his shiny, new iron fist.

The Canadian Senate will vote as early as today on whether or not to approve the 30-day extension of Trudeau’s awesome new powers to crush his political opponents. “The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles,” ABC News notes.