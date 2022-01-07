The Morning Briefing: Democrats Calling Out Teachers' Unions Over School Closures Is Garbage Theater

Top O’ the Briefing

We are once again being reminded that America’s teachers’ unions are run by evil, shrieking harridans who hate children. They always have been. It’s fashionable — I may have even done it — to note that there are many good teachers in the country and that it’s just the union bosses who are horrible human beings.

Who votes these monsters into power though?

The country is currently being treated to a spectacle it rarely gets to see: prominent elected Democrats are voicing opposition to the unions, such as Chicago’s commie mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

Cameron Arcand has the story for us:

Lightfoot voiced opposition to the union in an interview on Wednesday, as her relationship with the labor group has continued to sour in recent months. “There are so many things we could partner on,” she said, according to Politico. “Instead, they chose an illegal, unilateral action that throws the whole system into chaos and makes us a laughingstock all across the country.” “I will not allow them to take our children hostage,” Lightfoot later added. It’s important to make clear that the relationship has been tense between Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union from the start, despite the fact that Lightfoot herself is no moderate. She’s aware that her city is viewed as a disaster plagued by poverty and crime, so children not going to school does not help with their image. In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor doubled down on the union by suggesting potential legal action to get teachers back in the classroom.

Even President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona have expressed their desire to have kids back in classrooms.

The unions don’t care.

Some people think that this might signal a potential lessening of the teachers’ unions’ power over the Democratic party.

Yeah no.

This is all bad theater.

The unions can do what they want because they have all of the money and all of the power. Almost every elected Democrat who is calling out the unions right now isn’t up for reelection this year. They have the luxury to grandstand. The unions can let them have a long leash, knowing full well that they’ll be back begging for money and offering promises to make up for their public proclamations.

Related: COVID-19 Has Exposed Teachers’ Unions as the Shakedown Artists They Really Are

Even if the unions acquiesce, it will have been agreed upon ahead of time as a way of propping up Biden, Lightfoot, or whichever safe politician has seemed to oppose them. Again, there will be recompense.

Public sector unions are all abominations, but the teachers’ unions are the scummiest of the scum because they prey upon our children. They should be abolished and the only way to do that is to make public sector unions illegal. That’s not going to happen, unfortunately. Not anytime soon, anyway.

We can only hope that a few eyes have been opened by the blatantly anti-child actions of the teachers’ unions.

Then maybe we can take some baby steps and begin to weaken them.

