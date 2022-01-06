Tyranny! Unvaccinated Australians Told They Can't Work or Even Exercise Anymore

I’m not even sure what to say about this other than…I told you on my podcast for VIP subscribers back in 2020 that “two weeks to slow the spread” would turn into “take this medicine or we’ll ruin your life” if the government was not resisted.

Now it’s a reality in Australia, and #AustraliaHasFallen is trending on Twitter. Australia’s “Health Officer” (is there a worse-sounding totalitarian title than that?) has determined that the unvaccinated in Australia’s Northern Territory can no longer leave their homes for the rest of the week in the case that they have to work or…get this—exercise.

That’s right, the “health” officials are prohibiting fresh air and exercise for unvaccinated Australians. For real. This is not The Onion.

“There are only three reasons to leave the home now, not five,” said Michael Gunner, the Northern Territory Chief Minister. “Work is not a reason to leave the home for the unvaccinated. The Chief Health Officer has also determined that restriction of movement is critical right now and that one hour of exercise for the next four days is not essential.”

There are many lies that public officials tell that some people will inevitably fall for. If this is one of them, I may lose all faith in humanity. Will the masses believe this whopper—that, in the name of your health, you are prohibited from exercise?

Proving that this declaration is merely a punishment to coerce the unvaccinated into getting vaccinated (even though the vaccine has not stopped transmission and has not “shut down the virus” as everyone said it would) Gunner continued, “Remember these restrictions only apply to those who are not fully vaccinated.”

Australia has fallen.. Unvaccinated citizens in 24hr lockdown.. not allowed to work.. or exercise for even 1hr per day.. please send help.! pic.twitter.com/fBFMPAlEMC — Pelham (@Resist_05) January 6, 2022

Am I the only one who sees that this is not about your health and never was? This is a mass mind-control experiment and the remaining question is this: Will the people of the world continue to allow this massive overreach by governments over once-free people?