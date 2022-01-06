This Is the Reason the NFL Might Relocate Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2022, but the National Football League (NFL) is considering a venue change. And the reason why will make you laugh.

As COVID-19 cases surge because of the omicron variant, new COVID restrictions are becoming a reality everywhere — mask mandates, vaccine mandates, negative test requirements — and California has some of the most burdensome restrictions in the nation. Of course, this presents significant challenges for the NFL and the biggest sporting event of the year.

So, the NFL is considering relocating the Super Bowl to the gloriously red state of Texas, where they remember the Alamo and value freedom over fear.

Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA reports:

A Dallas Cowboys front office source tells WFAA that the team and league have engaged in preliminary discussions about AT&T Stadium serving as an emergency site for the 2022 Super Bowl should possible COVID restrictions in California create problems with playing the game in Southern California.

According to the report, AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, is being considered.

“The league did inquire about a date if [the] stadium is available. But that’s all I’ve ever heard. They could be just covering all options just in case,” a spokesperson for the Cowboys said.

The league, however, said that the Super Bowl is still scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium, and that considering alternative venues is normal.

“As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances,” the spokesperson said. “Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule, and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

But, omicron cases are climbing, and it’s probably a safe bet that Gov. Gavin Newsom will impose restrictions that will make the Golden State undesirable as host of the Super Bowl. So, like many residents of the left coast, the NFL is considering ditching the blue state for redder pastures.

And who can blame them?