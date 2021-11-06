NFL Goes to Battle With Star Quarterback Over Vaccines

The NFL and a longtime star are duking it out — over COVID-19.

Among the many claims Aaron Rodgers made Friday about COVID-19 vaccines, an easy one for the NFL to debunk is whether or not he met with a league doctor, and if so, did that doctor offer Rodgers bad medical information?

The Green Bay Packers quarterback claims this occurred; the league strongly denies it.

For their part, the sports media predictably wasted little time siding with their corporate masters and mocking Rodgers.

But amid his discussion on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers denied misleading the public about being unvaccinated, explained why he did not receive the jab, and most interestingly, why cancel culture and a “woke mob” are responsible for the backlash he is receiving.

He also said a league doctor told him, “it’s impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID.”

It seems Rodgers — who is no dummy, but also no conservative — did indeed spread misinformation, but apparently it was first spread to him. Again, the league says this never happened.

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said in a statement. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”

Not only does the NFL say a league doctor never communicated the inaccurate information with Rodgers, it says a league doctor never talked with him at all.

Rodgers also spoke about the politicization over coronavirus, and said he’s not “anti vaccine,” but rather someone who reads and who believes in “bodily autonomy.”

Rodgers told reporters he received a homeopathic treatment and petitioned the league for an exemption, arguing he already has the necessary antibodies.

He said he also has an allergy to ingredients in the mRNA vaccines and was uncomfortable with receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to reactions others had sustained.

Before COVID-19, when most vaccine opponents were upper middle class liberals, the league and media probably would applaud someone like Rodgers. Instead, they denied his request, and by testing positive this week for the coronavirus, Rodgers is ineligible for the Packers contest against Kansas City.

To top it off, Greenbay-based health provider Prevea dropped their partnership with Rodgers Saturday afternoon.