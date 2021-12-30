THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

Have you caught the omicron yet?

Hardly anyone I knew caught the original variant, which is so many letters ago I don’t even remember what it was. Alpha? That seems right. Anyway, nobody I knew caught delta, even though that was supposed to be the one to wipe out civilization and leave us all in a Walking Dead-type world filled with Karen Zombies moaning “Maaaaaaaasks, maaaaaaaasks” and then chewing the faces off the survivors.

But I digress.

It seems like a sizable fraction of the people I know are coming down with the OMGicon variant.

They’re all OK so far, which is right in line with expectations. One got a mild case, barely noticed. A couple others it’s too soon to tell. And one got whacked so hard he missed a week of work — and he aren’t exactly the call-in-sick-for-no-good-reason kind.

But here’s me, the guy who publicly stated that he wanted to catch the milder omicron and just get it over with…

…and not a sniffle, not a sneeze, not a cough. In fact, everything is so dry here in Colorado lately that you couldn’t get my nose to run if you made me drink a gallon of water after hanging me upside-down.

I guess what I’m trying to say here is that I’m in fine health and fine spirits going into the New Year — and this week’s marathon “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live chat — and I hope you are, too.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

