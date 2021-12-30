VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

By Stephen Green Dec 30, 2021 7:20 AM ET

Have you caught the omicron yet?

Hardly anyone I knew caught the original variant, which is so many letters ago I don’t even remember what it was. Alpha? That seems right. Anyway, nobody I knew caught delta, even though that was supposed to be the one to wipe out civilization and leave us all in a Walking Dead-type world filled with Karen Zombies moaning “Maaaaaaaasks, maaaaaaaasks” and then chewing the faces off the survivors.

But I digress.

It seems like a sizable fraction of the people I know are coming down with the OMGicon variant.

They’re all OK so far, which is right in line with expectations. One got a mild case, barely noticed. A couple others it’s too soon to tell. And one got whacked so hard he missed a week of work — and he aren’t exactly the call-in-sick-for-no-good-reason kind.

But here’s me, the guy who publicly stated that he wanted to catch the milder omicron and just get it over with…

…and not a sniffle, not a sneeze, not a cough. In fact, everything is so dry here in Colorado lately that you couldn’t get my nose to run if you made me drink a gallon of water after hanging me upside-down.

I guess what I’m trying to say here is that I’m in fine health and fine spirits going into the New Year — and this week’s marathon “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live chat — and I hope you are, too.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

