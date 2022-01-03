The Morning Briefing: Go Home 2022, You're Already Drunk

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday and Happy New Year, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. We must never speak of this to the villagers.

So much for kicking off the New Year’s Eve Briefing by being grateful that Betty White was still with us. Worst. Timing. Ever. We lost a treasure. I think you will all enjoy the YouTube clip at the end here today.

Although Betty White lived a long and great life, that news certainly wrapped up 2021 on a bit of a sour note. We were probably all hoping that it wouldn’t be a harbinger for 2022. We may be only a few days in but I’m getting the distinct impression that this new year might be a bit of a freak show.

This is always a big time of year for predictions and somebody dusted off Dick Morris for a real doozy, which Robert wrote about:

Old Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are bad enough, but according to Dick Morris, a former Clinton adviser, it’s going to get worse: Morris thinks 2024 is going to feature a showdown between Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Mean Girls) for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. Grab the popcorn, and the Xanax. As everyone knows, the incumbents are damaged goods. Nobody likes Old Joe, who will be about 120 years old if he even makes it to 2024, and Kamala Harris has failed spectacularly at one of the easiest jobs on the planet. Meanwhile, Hillary has been increasingly obvious lately in positioning herself for 2024, while the winsome Ocasio-Cortez turns the required age of 35 on Oct. 13, 2024. Morris sees Hillary’s recent attacks on AOC and the Squad as an indication that a showdown is coming between the two for the Democratic presidential nomination.

If that idea hit you like it did me it probably ruined your appetite worse than a bout of Covid. The good news is that Morris hasn’t made a correct prediction since the days of AOL dial-up, so this is a bullet we’ll probably be able to dodge.

Because we’re living in a Covid bizarro world, Athena has a story about people overreacting to the nothingburger Omicron variant by standing in line for hours with strangers waiting to get tested. By the way, a lot of them don’t even have symptoms.

But they might after they go hang out with randos for a couple of hours.

Football fans got to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reaffirm his status as the biggest head case in all of professional sports when he stripped to the waist and ran off the field and out of a job during a game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Just to reassure you that some things are still normal, leftists are still going out of their way to prove how depraved and awful they are.

Over at Townhall Rebecca has a story about Dems savaging Ron DeSantis for daring to spend time with his wife while she’s being treated for cancer.

Like I said, depraved.

A.J. has a story for us about teachers’ unions once again proving that they’re still evil:

Will your child be in school this week? If so, you’re lucky, and you probably live in a semi-sensible locale where rogue forces don’t overrule data and common sense. More than 2,000 schools — in the most liberal locales, bullied by corrupt teachers’ unions — caved to anti-science hysteria and locked their doors this week.

As A.J. notes, even some Democrats who usually roll over for the unions are growing weary of the “us first and screw the kids” shtick.

Wrapping up on a lighter note, the brain trust at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have beclowned themselves so much with their flip-flopping that they’ve inspired a genre of jokes on social media that start with “The CDC recommends.” Chris has a rundown of some of the fun ones here.

This first week of 2022 is bound to get even stranger, what with the Democrats’ new High Holy Day Jan. 6 coming up

Good times.

Everything Isn’t Awful

“My 9 year old son insisted on filling out the comment card at a local restaurant. I hope Caitlin got that raise!" 🤣 📷: smileysamiam on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ofjCOgYdAf — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) December 28, 2021

