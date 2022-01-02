Podcasts
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—My 2022 Wish List

By Stephen Kruiser Jan 02, 2022 10:06 PM ET

Here is the final installment of “Beyond the Briefing” for 2021. I recorded this a day before the Betty White stuff hit the fan.

Anyway, here’s a modest little wish list that includes my fervent desire that Anthony Fauci be sent into permanent exile. You have to watch to find out where I want him to go, however.

via GIPHY

It’s an eclectic list, trust me. I was in quite the mood.

I’m also sweating like Elvis during the filming of Aloha From Hawaii in this one but I think a lot of toxins were purged. That wasn’t the plan but I’ll take my health nuttiness wherever I can get it.

Happy New Year everyone and let’s see if we can really bring fun back.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
