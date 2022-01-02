Senate Republicans Had Better Block This Biden Judicial Nominee

With a razor-thin majority in the Senate, President Joe Biden has managed to confirm judicial nominees at a pace even faster than former President Donald Trump.

But despite this unfortunate truth, Biden has also lost a few high-profile leftist activist nominations. Now, there’s another name that needs to be added to that list: Biden has nominated a left-wing activist who thinks photo ID and proof of citizenship are “voter suppression.”

Nancy Gbana Abudu, who has ties to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and is deputy legal director at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), has been nominated by Biden to replace a retiring Obama-nominated judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

In a 2011 interview, Abudu discussed her work as senior staff counsel with the ACLU southern regional office in Atlanta. “I would say 95 percent of my work is in voting rights, and it runs the gamut,” she said. “Obviously, we do a lot when it comes to voter suppression, which includes five priority areas: photo ID, proof of citizenship, restrictions we see when it comes to registration … early voting as well as absentee voting and the restrictions we see when it comes to criminal convictions.”

According to the nominee, her “biggest concern” regarding voter suppression was states “passing laws requiring voters to have photo IDs.”

Abudu also is a supporter of Democrats’ efforts to federalize elections, and she echoes Biden administration rhetoric about Jim Crow.

“As HR 4 moves to the Senate, some senators have already committed to doing everything in their power to oppose the bill – up to and including leveraging a legislative tool popular with pro-Jim Crow senators of the past – to prevent its passage and to further erode the fundamental right to vote,” Abudu wrote in August.

This is exactly the kind of nominee Republicans need to fight like hell to keep off the bench. Let’s hope they do.