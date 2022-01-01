Five Fearless Political Predictions for the New Year

Hello, 2022. Let’s see if any of these bold prognostications occur:

1. The Omicron variant will fade in the next month and be a semi-distant memory of media hype, misinformation and outright lies by Easter.

We chose data and freedom. You chose alarmism and unearned moral superiority. Stay in NY, NJ, CA, and the rest — and enjoy the actual paranoid nanny state you created among your friends who reward you for telling them they will kill their kids and grandma if they don't panic. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

2. The February Beijing Olympics — aka The Genocide Games— will be a fiasco of illness, controversy, and record-low television ratings as the liberal West inexplicably appeases Communist thugs.

This year the CCP – which reflects the worst of humanity’s harsh & barbaric past – celebrated its 100th anniversary. As we look to the next year, the United States and our allies must ensure that it does not command humanity’s future. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) December 31, 2021

3. Democrats will continue to learn nothing from failures and instead bash anyone not on board with their socialist agenda; this includes President Joe Biden, who will continue to waffle on whether he will run for re-election. Vacuous Vice President Kamala Harris will still be an unmitigated, unlikable disaster, causing Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Jared Polis, and even Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren to be rumored 2024 presidential candidates. And paranoid Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not challenge Chuck Schumer for New York‘s U.S. Senate seat.

This is a very weird thought to make public. https://t.co/FRC9Dq6QiT — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 31, 2021

4. The GOP reclaims the U.S. House easily but unless they find more electable candidates than current options in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, will allow Democrats to retain slim control of the U.S. Senate.

5. Despite the heroic daily efforts of our border patrol, the White House’s inexcusable apathy will cause the U.S.-Mexico border to remain a sieve. Inept Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally is fired. Kamala Harris still won’t visit the southern border; instead, she’ll stay entitled and continue to lash out with divisive nonsense.