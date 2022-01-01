News & Politics

Five Fearless Political Predictions for the New Year

By A.J. Kaufman Jan 01, 2022 1:20 PM ET
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Hello, 2022. Let’s see if any of these bold prognostications occur:

1. The Omicron variant will fade in the next month and be a semi-distant memory of media hypemisinformation and outright lies by Easter.

2. The February Beijing Olympics — aka The Genocide Games— will be a fiasco of illness, controversy, and record-low television ratings as the liberal West inexplicably appeases Communist thugs.

3. Democrats will continue to learn nothing from failures and instead bash anyone not on board with their socialist agenda; this includes President Joe Biden, who will continue to waffle on whether he will run for re-election. Vacuous Vice President Kamala Harris will still be an unmitigated, unlikable disaster, causing Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Jared Polis, and even Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren to be rumored 2024 presidential candidates. And paranoid Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not challenge Chuck Schumer for New York‘s U.S. Senate seat.

4. The GOP reclaims the U.S. House easily but unless they find more electable candidates than current options in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, will allow Democrats to retain slim control of the U.S. Senate.

Related: The Most Vulnerable U.S. Senators in 2022

5. Despite the heroic daily efforts of our border patrol, the White House’s inexcusable apathy will cause the U.S.-Mexico border to remain a sieve. Inept Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally is fired. Kamala Harris still won’t visit the southern border; instead, she’ll stay entitled and continue to lash out with divisive nonsense.

 

 

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, Business Central Magazine, and is a frequent guest on KNSI Radio, KTRH Radio, and The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Midwest.
Tags: CONSERVATISM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice