[WATCH]: Ben Shapiro's Hilarious Takedown of COVID Lies the Left Walked Back in 2021

No, you’re not going goofy. You are not imagining things. You, in fact, are watching real-time dissembling by our elite “betters,” who have been blaming COVID infections on Donald Trump and his voters for at least a year.

And now some of them are coming clean.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro ran a series of messages on Twitter laying out all the COVID-related fairy tales the Left has ardently believed and is now quietly trying to memory-hole. At long last, it seems facts have gotten in the way of the crazy–and it’s just getting too embarrassing not to report them.

Never mind that vaccine-hesitant and other people who have been watching the same pandemic came to different conclusions months and months ago. Who are the science-y people again? Paging Galileo.

In his thread, Shapiro named ten times where Lefties have done a full Emily Litella on their previous ardently held COVID “truths.”

1. Cloth masks are ineffective against omicron (Leanna Wen, CNN);

2. The vaccinated can spread and get covid;

3. The death rate is comparable to the flu (Chris Hayes);

4. Many people are entering hospitals with covid, not from covid (Fauci);

5. Natural immunity is a reason omicron hasn’t been as virulent (Fauci);

6. We have to take into account societal needs, not just spread prevention (CDC);

7. The asymptomatic should not be tested (NFL);

8. We should focus on hospitalizations and deaths, not case rate (Biden);

9. Children are not at risk and schools should remain open;

10. Covid is predominantly an illness affecting the immunocompromised and elderly and we should not shut down society.

You’ve got to appreciate Fauci acknowledging natural immunity. He’s been ignoring or downplaying it for the duration of this pandemic, which his NIH-paid-for brethren appear to have concocted at the Wuhan lab.

In addition to black-balling Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, it appears that the Lefties and their president have now stopped another medication meant to keep COVID sufferers out of hospitals: monoclonal antibodies, which have FDA approval.

The Biden administration says it’s cutting off the states because the Omicron variant is dominant and monoclonal antibodies don’t work as well with the weaker variant. But it turns out that the CDC goofed on the percentage of COVID-positive tests of people with the weaker Omicron variant, as Fox Business host Charles Payne pointed out, asking, “what the heck is going on” at the [CDC]? “We were told on Dec 18 Omicron was 73% of all Covid19 cases but the real number was 22.5%. Now apparently 58.6% What is driving decision-making there? None of this engenders confidence.”

Drs. Scott Atlas and Peter McCullough believe that gross incompetence, politics, and failure to keep pace with the pandemic treatments in other parts of the world have led us to unnecessary shutdowns, mask mandates, and traveling papers. And deaths. Hundreds of thousands of them. Dr. Fauci’s incessant and tunnel-visioned vaccine-at-all-cost mentality instead of keeping people out of hospitals with treatment has indisputably caused a half-million American deaths, according to mRNA founder Dr. Robert Malone in a recent interview.

Malone was just permanently banned from Twitter for quoting COVID research conclusions.

Malone was just permanently banned from Twitter for quoting COVID research conclusions.

In nine months, they’ll find out he was right the whole time, and Ben Shapiro, whose Twitter avatar is a photo of the words “Do Not Comply,” will have fodder for another top ten list of true Leftist COVID worshipers who will have to walk back their dumb claims.

Hopefully, the rest of us will be too busy living our lives to notice.