Dinosaur vs. Ditz: Hillary vs. AOC in 2024?

Old Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are bad enough, but according to Dick Morris, a former Clinton adviser, it’s going to get worse: Morris thinks 2024 is going to feature a showdown between Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Mean Girls) for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. Grab the popcorn, and the Xanax.

As everyone knows, the incumbents are damaged goods. Nobody likes Old Joe, who will be about 120 years old if he even makes it to 2024, and Kamala Harris has failed spectacularly at one of the easiest jobs on the planet. Meanwhile, Hillary has been increasingly obvious lately in positioning herself for 2024, while the winsome Ocasio-Cortez turns the required age of 35 on Oct. 13, 2024.

Morris sees Hillary’s recent attacks on AOC and the Squad as an indication that a showdown is coming between the two for the Democratic presidential nomination. He explained, “I’ve always said that the way you could tell if Hillary is running again is check whether she has a pulse or not — and if she does, most likely she’s running.” She sat out a return bout against Trump in 2020, and now she’s tanned, rested, and ready. “But lately, there have been very significant signs that indicate that she is, in fact, planning to run. She gave an interview earlier this week with MSNBC where she talked about, quote, ‘We have to think clearly and be clear-eyed about what it will take to win the House and the Senate.’ And she then proceeded to basically blame [Rep. Ocasio-Cortez] and the progressives for policies that she said could endanger the Democratic majorities.”

Indeed. Hillary recently told MSNBC, “I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat or so-called progressive Democrat is going to win. We’ve got to be very clear-eyed about what it’s going to take to hold the House and the Senate in 2022.” This would require moving away from the far Left: “But at the end of the day, nothing is going to get done if you don’t have a Democratic majority in the House, in the Senate, and our majority comes from people who win in much more difficult districts and our majority in the Senate comes from people who can win in not just blue states and hold those wins … but can win in more purpleish states.”

Morris saw these comments as premature and revealing. “It’s kind of hard to see candidates doing the blame game for an election that hasn’t happened yet,” he remarked. He noted that it was AOC who fired back: “Then, interestingly, the reply came from AOC, who said we need to enact the … Build Back Better program, and then unless we do so, we’re going to lose the midterm elections.”

Related: Hillary 2024? Don’t Count On It

The 2024 fight, according to Morris, would be between these two factions: the old guard, represented by Hillary; and the younger far Left, led by Ocasio-Cortez:

“So you have dueling views from the center and the left about what’s going to happen. What’s going to cause the collapse of the party, even though it hasn’t happened yet. I think that’s presaging a campaign.” Morris went on to predict, “I think Hillary’s message will be after the wipeout that will happen next year. They’re going to blame each other, and AOC will use that to challenge the leadership and say she should run. And I think that Hillary is going to use that — to say that we need to sane, more moderate approach in order to win. And I think it will set up a conflict between Hillary and AOC for the Democratic nomination. There will be two other candidates. The blacks will have one, probably Cory Booker, and the establishment, probably Pete Buttigieg, and I see a four-way race coming.”

If the fight for the Democratic nomination really did come down to Hillary and AOC, Hillary, who is massively unlikeable and has huge negatives, would almost certainly lose, while the establishment media would likely pump up Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the fresh, young, new face of multicultural America.

Now, just imagine what a disaster a President Ocasio-Cortez would be: “If Xi Jinping is mad he can’t date me, he can just say that instead of projecting his sexual frustrations onto my woke military.” It would be Mean Girls in the Oval Office, at least until the whole freak show came crashing down.