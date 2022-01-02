Trans Insanity: Now Babies Are Transphobic?

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a transgender TikTok user accuses a baby of being transphobic because the baby seems to like him more when he wears his long-haired wig, which makes him look more feminine.

“I have talked about the transphobic baby at work before. So I went in a room with him today and I had my wig on, which I took off now because it is like 9 o’clock at night,” he explains. “[The baby] didn’t cry, and he was like, babbling at me, and I had a look at him and like, do you like me now because we’ve had a moment? Or do you like me now because I have long hair and look more feminine? Because then you’re more transphobic,” he concluded. “Then he started to cry, so that was my answer.”

After backlash on social media, niche media site LGBTQ Nation defended the video and the poster, claiming it was only a joke.

“The fact the video-maker is completely joking has completely gone over the right-wingers’ heads,” the site explained. “Babies can’t actually be transphobic. When a baby acts calm and happy or upset and sad has almost entirely to do with their emotional state rather than their (likely non-existent) feelings on gender identity. In fact, the Mayo Clinic has said that babies don’t even recognize their own or other people’s gender until somewhere between the ages 18 and 24 months.”

But was it a joke? Does LGBTQ Nation want us to believe that transgender advocates don’t have ridiculous and insane ideas?

Spoiler alert: they do.

For starters, they believe that people can change genders. Beyond that, we’ve heard all kinds of nonsense from the transgender movement that makes reasonable people shake their heads or cringe. For example, did you know that improper use of preferred gender pronouns is an act of violence? It’s not, but transgender activists have said it is.

Earlier this year, the American Medical Association caved to the woke mob and advocated for sex being removed as a legal designation on birth certificates. Never mind that less than one percent of the population is transgender. Our entire society has to bend to the feelings of transgender activists who believe gender is a social construct, and biological sex is … I don’t know, white supremacy or something.

Last year, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that children under the age of 16 are “unlikely to be able to give informed consent” concerning puberty blockers. In response to the ruling, a radical transgender activist said that all children should be put on puberty blockers because they can’t give informed consent to the “irreversible” changes that occur to their bodies during puberty.

LGBTQ Nation may have been trying to put out the fire caused by that insane viral video, but the problem is that transgender activists have been so radicalized by the movement that now, the more mainstream advocates have no control over it. LGBTQ activists can’t even decide how many genders there are. Three? Seven? Seventy-two? Infinite? Are they set in stone or fluid? Maybe they’re gaseous or plasma, for all we know. Pick three random LGBTQ activists and put them in a room; they’ll probably disagree on all these issues.

Why? Because the entire movement is rooted in fantasy. These are just unhappy people who think that, if they define themselves in some out-of-the-box manner, they’ll be happy. So, to feel special, they need to express themselves as non-binary, or pansexual, or demiquasimodosexual, or whatever, and pretend their label is something more than just a bizarre way of virtue-signaling their exceptional wokeness. Plus, anyone who isn’t on board with their unique brand of sexual/gender identity has hate-crimed them.

The transgender movement is dangerous and becomes more so all the time. They’re pushing their beliefs on children — accusing babies of being transphobic, suggesting universal puberty blockers for kids — who knows what nonsense will be pushed next?

And how long before it becomes mainstream?