The Morning Briefing: Why Is Hillary Clinton Bothering Us All the Time Lately?

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Fortune favors the brave but luck still finds its fair share of stupid people.

This long road trip is about to come to an end. I shall soon be heading back to my beloved desert to spend about 14 hours a day on a bike in order to deal with all of the carbohydrates consumed during my time away.

Seriously, I should probably avoid beer until either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris are out of office.

Speaking of Democrats who really bother me, we have certainly been getting a faceful of Hillary Clinton in recent weeks. This has been a pattern of hers since being sent back to Chappaqua by Donald Trump: she spends long periods out of the public eye, buried deep in her box of breakfast Franzia. Suddenly, like a bad combination of creepy stalker and unfortunate body odor, she’s everywhere and you can’t seem to make her go away.

I’m beginning to worry about what her endgame may be.

Related: Schadenfreudelicious: Hillary Weeps Through Her Wine Haze While Reading 2016 Victory Speech for ‘MasterClass’

Robert speculated in a recent post that Granny Maojackets just might make another run at the White House in 2024. While I would prefer that she never get anywhere near a position of power again, a 2024 bid would probably be entertaining because her presence in the race would mean that the Democrats had reached nearly peak clown car disarray.

Robert wrote another column yesterday that I think gets closer to the heart of what’s going on with Hillary. Her Trump Dementia Syndrome is worsening:

The stakes, as far as Hillary is concerned, couldn’t be higher: a Trump win in 2024 “could be the end of our democracy. Not too be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country.”

Apparently “his ilk” is her odd way of spelling “Ron DeSantis.”

As we discussed in yesterday’s Briefing, Democrats have found it impossible to quit Trump. No one in America has found that breakup to be more difficult than Hillary Clinton.

I don’t think that Hillary really wants to run for president again — she’s too lazy. I do, however, think that she is terrified that Trump might be successful at it again. It has nothing to do with fears for Democracy or the future of the country either — Mrs. Bill has been defecating all over both for decades. She would make it all about her and see it as another personal rejection of her dark, empty soul. The wine would disappear faster and the “POPULAR VOTE!” mantra would be repeated more frequently.

As Robert notes in his conclusion, they’re never going to stop smearing Trump. Hillary can probably only feel a sense of purpose when she gets with an interviewer and rails against Orange Man Bad.

Donald Trump defines Hillary Clinton. On his terms.

There aren’t enough fawning sycophant journos in the world to help her outrun that.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Elderly Couple Living in UK’s Darkest Village Lights Up the Sky With Huge Christmas Tree They Planted in 1978#GoodNews #GNN #Christmas https://t.co/aa0J1aQAwk — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) December 13, 2021

Bee Me

Embarrassing: British Realize They've Been Using The Wrong Words For Hundreds Of Things https://t.co/Ea5QAqUpuo — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 13, 2021

