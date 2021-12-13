Leftism Is Destroying San Francisco, AP Concedes

San Francisco was once a world-class city but has over many decades become a bastion of crime and a literal toilet. Conservatives have pointed out how San Francisco’s notoriously left-wing culture has destroyed the city, and now the Associated Press has finally caught on.

“Caitlin Foster fell in love with San Francisco’s people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago,” the AP reported on Saturday. “But after repeatedly clearing away used needles, other drug paraphernalia and human feces outside the bar she manages, and too many encounters with armed people in crisis, her affection for the city has soured.”

“It was a goal to live here, but now I’m here and I’m like, ‘Where am I going to move to now?’ I’m over it,'” she said.

The woke city also no longer prosecutes shoplifting, which, of course, resulted in a shoplifting epidemic. According to the AP, San Franciscans not only “take pride in their liberal political bent,” but they also “accept that trashy streets, tent encampments and petty crime are the price to pay to live in an urban wonderland.”

Recommended: SF Schools Made Kids Wait a Year to Take Algebra; You’ll Totally Believe What Happened Next



But even liberals have their breaking point when it comes to getting what they vote for. Residents are starting to wake up to the fact their city is in decline and are reportedly “losing patience.”

The pandemic emptied parts of San Francisco and highlighted some of its drawbacks: human and dog feces smeared across sidewalks, home and vehicle break-ins, overflowing trash cans, and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing. Parents despaired as public schools stayed closed for most of last year as nearby districts welcomed children back to the classroom. Meanwhile, residents and visitors scurry past scenes of lawlessness and squalor. Just steps from the Opera House and Symphony Hall, drug dealers carry translucent bags filled with crystal-like rocks or stand outside the public library’s main branch, flashing wads of cash while peddling heroin and methamphetamine.

It’s a tragic thing to read the tales of residents who are disgusted by their city’s crime, drug use, and dirtiness.

The drug problem in San Francisco is so bad that last year 712 people died of drug overdoses, compared to 257 people who died of COVID-19.

One resident laments, realizing too late that Democratic activists have hijacked the city.

“If I say I want laws enforced, I’m racist,” she said. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m not racist. There’s a reason I live in San Francisco.'”

The bigger question is, have the residents who have fled San Francisco learned from their experience watching their beloved liberal utopia deteriorate before their eyes, or will they continue to support Democrats who support the same policies that destroyed the city they loved?