Hillary: Trump Win in 2024 'Could Be the End of Our Democracy'

Hillary Clinton is worried, and she wants you to be, too. In an NBC interview on Sunday, the once-and-possibly-future presidential candidate painted a dark picture of what could be the result if her bête noire, Donald Trump, runs for president again and wins in 2024: “I think that could be the end of our democracy,” Clinton intoned, and in your heart, you know she’s right: nothing spells the end of democracy more than letting the peasants elect the candidate they want. The political elites, among whom Hillary has been foremost for two decades now, know what’s best for us, and they’re determined not to allow us to make our own decisions: allowing us that much freedom would destroy democracy, doncha know.

“If I were a betting person right now,” Hillary said, “I’d say Trump is going to run again.” Yes, he probably is, and the elites are absolutely tormented by the prospect. Our moral superiors in the media are claiming that a massive army of Americans stands poised to stage a coup in order to install Trump once again in the Oval Office, and some are even saying with a straight face that criticizing Joe Biden threatens democracy by playing into the hands of the evil Trump. It’s clear that for Hillary as well as for her media sycophants, “democracy” means “installing my friends and allies in power,” and in that sense, Donald Trump is indeed a major threat to democracy.

You can rest easy, however. Those who know what’s best for us are working night and day to stave off the threat from the America-First president. Clinton stated that Trump “seems to be setting himself up” to run in 2024, “and if he’s not held accountable, he gets to do it again.” Held accountable for what? The sage former secretary of state didn’t bother to say, because after all, it should be obvious. Trump should be held accountable for low gas prices, no inflation, energy independence, peace in the Middle East, secure borders, and America standing strong in the world. As far as globalist socialist internationalists such as Hillary are concerned, all that is heinous on its face, and a recrudescence of such a period must never be allowed.

The stakes, as far as Hillary is concerned, couldn’t be higher: a Trump win in 2024 “could be the end of our democracy. Not too be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country.”

That’s probably true. The Keystone Pipeline would start flowing again. The supply chain crisis would swiftly end. Inflation rates would go down. Gas prices would go down. China would think twice before continuing on its aggressive path. The Southern border would be once again secured. Yeah, the country would be practically unrecognizable. In her interview, of course, Hillary never touched on any of this. Instead, she painted Trump’s four years in the White House as an unstinting reign of terror against all that is good and decent – and from her perspective, it was.

But this selfless public servant cannot be blamed for the havoc Trump wrought upon the United States by giving it prosperity at home and strength abroad. “I tried to warn people,” said the architect of the Benghazi massacre and its coverup. “I tried to make the case that this was really dangerous — the people he was allied with, what they were saying, what he might do. I do think but for Jim Comey and the stunt he pulled ten days before the election, I would have won….I feel terrible about not stopping him and the people around him, but I feel like now everybody can see for themselves what kind of leader he is.”

Yes, they can, and that’s why Hillary and her colleagues are so threatened. People can see that for all his foibles, Trump was a much more effective leader than Hillary herself, or Barack Obama, and Old Joe Biden. And now the danger Hillary sees is that Americans might believe their lying eyes instead of what she is telling them, and vote for Trump again.

“Clearly, there were people who liked what they saw, despite what I see as the real dangers to our country,” Hillary added. “They turned out and voted for him. And he’s trying to get it set up so that will happen again for him, even as he loses, as he did twice the popular vote.” But if Hillary and her colleagues smear and defame Trump with enough false charges, maybe it won’t happen again. Their Russian collusion hoax failed, and their Ukraine phone call hysteria failed, and their “insurrection” nonsense is self-evidently false, but make no mistake: they’ll keep trying.