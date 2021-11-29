Hillary Thinks Americans Don't 'Really Appreciate' Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton just won’t go away.

Not only will she not go away, but she also seems to believe that we care what she thinks about the state of politics today.

The former first lady and home email server owner appeared on Rachel Maddow’s show to hold forth on what she thinks is going on in the world.

She began her conversation with the jewel in MSNBC’s crown by talking about the fact that America needs “boundaries” and “guardrails” these days. She and Maddow talked about Jan. 6 (of course), and Clinton blamed technology for the problems facing our society today — which really means people who don’t agree with her:

But what we’ve seen sadly in the last several years is not new in our history because it is rooted in the struggles that we’ve had going back to before our beginning, but it is, unfortunately, turbo-charged by the combination of demagogues, social media that is more interested, frankly, in profitability than the rule of law or unity, that feeds disinformation in a way that strips people to the core of their insecurities and their fears. So, it’s not new in any way, but the way it’s being implemented is new. And it’s really hard to escape. So, the problem that we face is an old problem, but with a new twist because of technology.

It’s pretty rich for someone who tried to use technology for her own political benefit to blame it for information that doesn’t fall in lockstep with her worldview.

But never fear, Americans. Hillary is here to tell us how great we have it under Joe Biden, even if we’re too dense to appreciate it:

You know, democracy is messy. You know, a lot of people got, oh, I think kind of frustrated looking at the messy process of legislation, and they — they didn’t really appreciate that within a year, the Biden administration has passed two major pieces of legislation through both the House and the Senate. They passed another major piece through the House that will soon be in the Senate. By any measure, those are extraordinary accomplishments, and they really will help many millions of Americans with health care and prescription drug prices as well as climate change and so much else.

Why don’t we appreciate how much Papa Joe has done for us? It’s because of media outlets that don’t parrot The Narrative™ that the left wants to feed us, of course.

But because of the way we are getting our information today and because of the lack of gatekeepers and people who have a historic perspective, who can help us understand what we are seeing, there is a real vulnerability in the electorate to the kind of demagoguery and disinformation that, unfortunately, the other side is really good at exploiting.

In other words, nobody is shutting down conservative media so that only Democrat-approved messaging is getting through. These are the “boundaries” and “guardrails” that Hillary is calling for — making sure that dissenting points of view are silenced.

Heaven forbid that anybody would dare question Hillary and her cronies. We’re supposed to just take their words for it and shut up.

The real threat in today’s world isn’t Islamic terrorism, the Chinese attempting to take over the world, or a global pandemic. Nope, Hillary tells us it’s Republicans.

Hillary told Maddow:

And I think we’re really on the precipice, Rachel, of seeing people, particularly in the Republican Party, but not only there, who truly just want power, power to impose their views, power to exploit financial advantage, power to implement a religious point of view. We see all of that converging.

So the Democrats have never vied for power? They’ve never tried to impose their views on the rest of us? They’ve never done anything for monetary game? Hillary Clinton is guilty of every single one of these herself!

And don’t get me started on the “religious point of view” that the left has tried to foist upon us. Climate change, anyone? How about the LGBT movement, especially the transgender lobby? Or what about “trust the science”? Scientism has driven the Democrats’ response to COVID-19 and so much else, as Anthony Fauci’s arrogance and condescension on Face the Nation recently demonstrated.

Why can’t Hillary Clinton just fade into the sunset and enjoy retirement and grandparenthood? She has no clue that most people don’t care a whit what she has to say.

You’ve seen here how Hillary Clinton wants to shut down conservative media. That’s right, we’re in the crosshairs of so many on the left.

