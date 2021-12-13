Did J.K. Rowling Just Get Red-Pilled?

Yesterday, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling went full 1984 in a new tweet, condemning transgenderism as a politically motivated lie:

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

In the tweet, she linked an article in the U.K. paper The Sunday Times, proclaiming the absurdity of law enforcement booking male rapists as females if they simply claim to be women.

Police have been criticised for saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker “identifies as a female”. Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender. The move, reported by The Scottish Sun on Sunday, comes ahead of proposed new laws to make it easier for people to self-identify as whichever sex they want, which are opposed by some feminist groups. The Scottish government wants to remove medical checks for those seeking a gender recognition certificate and shorten the time people have to live as their new gender before it is legally recognised.

Rowling is rightly disturbed by the descent into societal madness that the policy represents and helps institutionalize:

Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi said: “The sex/gender identification of individuals who come into contact with the police will be based on how they present or how they self-declare, which is consistent with the values of the organisation. Police Scotland requires no evidence or certification as proof of biological sex or gender identity other than a person’s self-declaration, unless it is pertinent to any investigation with which they are linked.”

The author may be feeling a little more fearful about things like rape and assault since she and her family were doxxed three weeks ago by radical pro-transgenderism activists.

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

For our VIPs: J.K. Rowling Getting Death Threats for Not Being Woke Enough for the Trans Movement

At the time, she tweeted a thread that concluded, “I have to assume that [alleged doxxers] @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

It’s starting to sound like someone slipped the author a red pill along with her morning vitamin supplements.

I’ll probably get some blowback for saying this, but I was never all that impressed with the Harry Potter series. (I’m a Tolkien girl all the way.) Between the appropriation of Greek mythology, Latin language incantations, heavy reliance on European heraldic, folk, and fairy tales, and even a rehash of the Biblical story of Jesus’s self-sacrifice and resurrection, it was a highly derivative work. Rowling is fabulously famous and wealthy, and she owes almost all of it to the Western canon. And now, she appears to be awake to the threat from the globalist-communists as they seek to erase that brilliant tradition and subsume the continent into their new world order.

Rowling sees the madness and horror that is the inevitable destination of the path the glo-coms want to force us down. It’s wonderful to see her use her stature and platform to push back against it. May the generation of young adults who grew up as fans of her work be influenced by her outspokenness and join the fight.