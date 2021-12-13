Now We Know What Nancy Pelosi's 2022 Plans Are

Rumors have been going around for months that Nancy Pelosi was planning to retire.

Back in October, she refused to confirm to CNN’s Jake Tapper whether she would seek reelection, saying she had to have that conversation with her family first.

Well, I suppose she’s had the conversation, and if you were hoping Nancy would retire, I hate to break it to you, but according to CNN, she plans to stay at least until after the 2022 midterms.

“And sources familiar with Pelosi’s thinking say she isn’t ruling out the possibility of trying to stay in leadership after 2022, despite her original vow to leave as the top House Democrat,” CNN reports. “She’ll devote much of next year to raising money for Democrats as they try to hold their narrow majority, those sources tell CNN, adding to the nearly $1 billion her office calculates she has already raised for Democrats in her time as leader.”

CNN says that “Many House Democrats are more eager than ever to see [Pelosi] go and give way to younger leadership.” However, there are plenty of Democrats who are concerned that without Pelosi at the helm, their party will be “consumed by squabbling instead of fighting back against House Republicans.”

Nevertheless, the liberal network concedes that Pelosi is “losing her grip on House Democrats,” though most believe that while her grip on her party may be “looser than it was,” “whoever comes after her won’t have anywhere near that control.”