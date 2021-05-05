The Morning Briefing: Caitlyn Is Easily the Greatest Jenner Since Bruce

Top O’ the Briefing

Jenner FTW In California?

Feliz Cinco de Mayo, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. You don’t want to know what I’m doing with this sombrero.

I am going to be awash in a sea of margarita specials today that I’m probably going to avoid. Check this space tomorrow to see how well my disciplined, monk-like approach worked.

This was about to be another Anthony Fauci rant leading off this morning. It’s been about two weeks since I featured America’s Worst Bureaucrat, after all. Irritation with Fauci is evergreen though, I know that I’ll be getting around to some more righteous indignation regarding him soon enough.

There was one story that had been sticking in my head for a couple of days already, I opted to go with that instead.

After Caitlyn Jenner released a very well produced campaign ad at the beginning of the week I decided that would be the subject of my next column. As I was getting rolling yesterday, I saw that my friend and colleague Larry O’Conner had done a fantastic deep dive on Jenner’s candidacy. I made the executive decision to go ahead with my column anyway, taking a more irreverent approach.

Larry and I are both former Californians — conservative Californians — who still need Advil from all of the time we spent beating our heads against the wall trying to help the Republicans accomplish anything while we lived there. Larry lives back east now but still hosts a weekday radio show in Los Angeles. We are both aware of the unique and rare opportunity for Republicans Caitlyn Jenner’s foray into the looming recall election provides.

The GOP in California has been a miserable failure when it comes to winning state offices. The party still does OK in a lot of municipal and county elections, but tends to get its butt kicked when it comes to things like the governor’s mansion.

Democrats so dominate at the state level that they don’t really have to campaign on anything substantive. They merely have to repeat a bunch of shopworn leftist platitudes to a numb, well-trained Democratic electorate and they’re in.

Here is the campaign ad that Jenner released:

Larry’s remarks were perfect:

This is a powerful message. In fact, it’s the winning message. I’ll go so far as to say that whoever emerges as the clear replacement for Newsom (could be San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, could be erstwhile candidate John Cox, could be yet-undeclared Richard Grenell) if they want to convince Californians that it’s time to stop the hemorrhaging, get rid of Newsom, and start to renew the Golden State to its former glory, this is the only message that will truly get the job done. The fact that the message is delivered by a former gold medal olympian with an enormous social media following, huge name recognition, and access to a broad spectrum of media outlets and venues, especially those that would never care to talk to or feature a politician but will line up and beg for a Jenner interview makes Jenner a candidate that would appear to be absolutely formidable.

Larry goes deeper into the pros and cons of the messenger too, but that’s not my concern here. I want to emphasize that the California Republican party doesn’t get many opportunities to accomplish anything at the state level because it’s incompetent and can’t create them for itself. The California GOP’s usual m.o. is to find a sacrificial lamb to run in two or three gubernatorial elections in a row. They’re living the high life over there if a Republican becomes Insurance Commissioner.

Yeah, this is a strange situation, but these are strange times, my friends. Like I wrote in my post:

Because God has a much, much better sense of humor than most people realize, California Republicans have been gifted with the candidacy of the most famous transgender Republican in the universe, and it’s happening in a state that lives, eats, and breathes identity politics. Trust me, Kamala Harris didn’t rise through the ranks there because people actually liked her.

We have to take our potential wins where we can get them here in Joe Biden’s America.

Allow Me To Introduce…

My good friend and fellow comedian Kevin Downey Jr. Kevin is our newest contributor and you can read his first column here. Kevin and I first met when we were touring the South Pacific while entertaining U.S. troops in 2010. We’d love to tell you some stories about that but neither one of us remember much of it. You gotta commit when you’re hanging out in bars with the United States Navy every night.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Reth Sam found his mother after 40+ years of being separated during the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. They last saw one another in a refugee camp & both believed the other had perished but were able to be reunited through the power of YouTube! Read more here: https://t.co/Pl8aIgZEuY pic.twitter.com/fZ8qjS6ZwQ — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 4, 2021

PJ Media

My latest column: I May Move Back to California Just To Vote for Caitlyn Jenner

[VIDEO] Watch Jen Psaki Lie About the Border

This clown really needs to shut it. Fauci: We’re Only in the ‘Bottom of the Sixth Inning’ in Fighting COVID

Best read with a breakfast margarita. Houston Chronicle Media-splains Cinco de Mayo to Texans, Tejanos Ratio it Hard in Comments

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #199: Facebook’s Most Laughable Lie Ever

Psychological Games in Family Court: Missouri Parents Speak Out About Being Falsely Diagnosed with Mental Disorders

BREAKING: Trump Launches Communications Platform

Treacher: Texas Dem Leader Resigns for Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

And a lab that makes bat flu. Chinese Communists Have a Sick Sense of Humor

GOP Expands Target List of Democrats for 2022 House Races

Democrats Scheme to Make Immigration Legislation Part of Infrastructure Bill

Biden Gets an Earful From Kids About Virtual Learning

Art Show Demonstrates Again That the ‘Marginalized’ Are Today’s New Elites

Video Celebrating Heroic Muslim for Ramadan ‘in Collaboration with Facebook’ Accused of Fakery

Honoring the Higgs

Stossel: Successful Without College

Newsmax Making Chris Wallace the Face of Fox News Is a Fascinating Strategy

Townhall Mothership

Caitlyn’s Case for California?

Chair of House Dem Campaign Arm Urges Senate Counterparts to Eliminate Filibuster

This Epic Chart Tells You Everything You Need To Know About The Left’s COVID Insanity

What’s Omitted From a Liberal Columnist’s Op-Ed About a Biden-Led Durable Majority for Democrats

The whole administration is. House GOP Blasts Biden’s ATF Nominee: “Enemy Of The Second Amendment”

NJ Murphy’s Gun Control Package Hammered From The Left

Investor alert! Gun Stocks Surge With Increased Gun Sales

Cam & Co. Media’s Gun Ignorance On Display In CNN Story

BLM Clash With Diners Near Kentucky Derby

Woke Coca-Cola May Be Going The Way of New Coke

Chauvin’s Attorney Files for New Trial, Alleging Jury Misconduct

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is on Biden’s Short List for Ambassador to India

Arrests made in Houston stash house case – all are illegal immigrants

Carnival Cruise Line returns to Port of Galveston, applies pressure to lift restrictions

Defense IG to “evaluate” Pentagon’s handling of UFO questions

McWhorter is great. John McWhorter on how to respond to the woke: ‘We need to start telling them no’

‘It’s a case of media ignorance’: Cam Edwards BUSTS CNN over its comically inaccurate article on gun sales in Illinois

Tasteless Jeopardy! clue is actually ‘a damning indictment of the UK Left’s basic humanity’

High-speed ‘choo choo Twitter’ gets a BRUTAL reality check from the CEO of Amtrak

Hot take: White people laughing at black characters on a sitcom about black people ‘feels gross’

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 120: Southeastern Legal Foundation’s Kimberly Hermann On the Legal Fight Against Critical Race Theory

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 57: Why Doesn’t Anna Duggar Just Leave? A Conversation with Domestic Abuse Expert Sarah McDugal

Here’s the REAL Reason We Have a Vaccine Hesitancy Problem

GOLD Ratchet Up The Pressure On The Hacks

Around the Interwebz

Hate it when that happens. Belgian farmer accidentally moves French border

NASA has selected its deep space hardware—now comes the fun part

I like X-wings as much as the next guy, but we don’t need one in the Smithsonian

Norman Mailer: prisoner of sex

Sears Point Petroglyphs

Smells Like Onion

Major Biden In Trouble Again After Burying Antony Blinken In Rose Garden https://t.co/kyk0cYPAzp pic.twitter.com/Hk0J2nWBRF — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 4, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Random

Kabana Tunes

I have never once been in a barbershop that had a quartet.