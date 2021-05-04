I May Move Back to California Just To Vote for Caitlyn Jenner

“Caitlyn for California”—Just To Trigger the Libs

I’ve given up wondering just how weird things can get here in the United States of Through the Looking Glass. A year ago at this time things were very weird, as we all know. Petty tyrant politicians across the political spectrum were baring their fangs and ruining lives willy-nilly. As surreal as that all was, I didn’t expect the Church of Fauci and its mask-wearing worshipers to be celebrating being under the thumb of the government twelve months hence.

And I sure as heck didn’t think that Joe Biden would be occupying the Oval Office.

Ever since that bad trip began on January 20th the spiders that crawl out of my armpits speaking French and doing the can-can don’t even faze me.

When it became obvious that the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom had serious legs I wrote that it didn’t matter, because they’d only find an even worse Democrat to replace him. I noted that the only reason the Republicans won California’s previous recall election was because one of the biggest movie stars on the planet decided jump into politics.

There didn’t seem to be any Arnolds waiting in the wings this time.

Because God has a much, much better sense of humor than most people realize, California Republicans have been gifted with the candidacy of the most famous transgender Republican in the universe, and it’s happening in a state that lives, eats, and breathes identity politics. Trust me, Kamala Harris didn’t rise through the ranks there because people actually liked her.

My friend Larry O’Conner has a great, in-depth examination of Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial run over at our sister site Townhall. I’ll quote it a little here, but I encourage you to read the entire post.

Larry’s post is thoughtful. He’s a much nicer guy than I am. As you are all aware, my role in the Townhall Mothership is that of a verbal bomb-throwing opinion guy. I won’t do you all the disrespect of even feigning humility here and just unequivocally state that I think I fulfill that role quite brilliantly.

I would much prefer to write about Jenner’s candidacy from the perspective of triggering the libs.

For those of you unfamiliar with California politics, the GOP there is a clown car within a clown car. I lived there for almost a quarter of a century and it was an unmitigated you-know-what show the entire time. There have recently been some encouraging signs but I’m not ready to believe it suddenly got a makeover and is now functional for the first time since George Deukmejian was governor.

I’d like to highlight two takeaways from Larry’s post before I get to my stuff.

First:

I host a conservative political radio show on KABC in Los Angeles every day from 10 am to noon. On the day Jenner announced, I asked my audience a simple, straightforward question: If it means getting rid of Gavin Newsom, will you vote for Caitlyn Jenner? For two hours, I fielded phone calls from all over the state, and every one of my right-of-center listeners said, “Yes, in a heartbeat.”

And:

And the issue perfectly illustrates the conservative view of this sensitive political topic. Jenner is transgender and now identifies as a woman. At the same time, Jenner is not in favor of forcing this issue into the government-run schools and wants to protect biological young women and girls from exclusion and trauma by having to compete with trans women like Jenner. As a trans woman and former Olympic athlete, Jenner has the moral high ground on the issue and is a perfect advocate for the conservative position.

You can argue about that but Larry is completely correct. And, as he notes in the post, this puts Jenner to the right of Gov. Kristi Noem on the subject.

Seriously, California Republicans, no matter how wide this gift horse opens its mouth, don’t look in it.

The very thought of an energized Republican electorate groundswell in California is tantalizing enough. The thought of that energized Republican electorate groundswell electing a trans candidate to be the governor of the most populous state in the union is positively dizzying. The optics of that could break a lot of the libs there.

Isn’t that something we can all get behind?

What makes this all the more otherworldly is that the other high profile name being mentioned as a possible Republican candidate is Richard Grenell.

Seriously people, who had “the best shots for the GOP to win the California governor’s office are a transgender woman and a gay man” on their 2021 LOL Wut bingo cards?

If either Jenner or Grenell manage to get elected it will be because of their politics, not because they fulfill some token diversity requirement. Despite the false narrative perpetrated by the Left, Republicans and conservatives don’t play the tokenism game.

The Democrats, however, invented it. They traffic in intolerance.

Yeah, this could be delicious.