Insanity Wrap #199: Facebook's Most Laughable Lie Ever

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Just how bad is Facebook, really?

Answer: Today’s latest shows that they’re a Peeping Tom with gall enough to guilt-trip you into leaving the curtains open.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Feds dropping charges against most Portland insurrectionists

The U.N. wants 11 more lockdowns to please Gaia

Only in D.C.: The worst reason to keep wearing a mask

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

AP Photo/Noah Berger

You wanted an insurrection, Democrats — well, you’ve had several in your own cities for about a year now.

Care to do anything about that?

Insanity Wrap is saddened but hardly shocked to read that “Charges have been dismissed against 58 of the 97 people arrested during the unrest [in Portland] last year.”

More:

“It’s offensive to all the men and women who risked their lives in Portland for 90 to 120 days or even longer in some cases, being attacked night after night after night,” said Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security under President Trump. Former federal prosecutor Alex Little says the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office was most likely overwhelmed. “The prosecutors in that office, the number of prosecutors, that support, even the courthouse system, isn’t really set up to handle those sorts of numbers,” said Little.

Boo-hoo for the poor widdle prosecutors overwhelmed by lawbreakers.

Scratch that: There isn’t a violin tiny enough for Insanity Wrap’s total lack of caring, even one made from nothing but purely theoretical sub-particles.

We know what’s really going on here: Antifa/BLM are political allies of the Democratic Party, or at least useful tools.

So Insanity Wrap just shrugs when we see the Portland insurrections getting a pass, except for the few who were so brazen that not even Democrats can let them go without at least a little bit of justice.

Speaking of justice, what was the name of the cop who shot Ashli Babbitt, anyway?

Checking the Fact-Checkers

NEW STUDY: @PolitiFact much more likely to "fact check" Biden critics than Biden. https://t.co/ytrS6KMSKN — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 4, 2021

To be fair, PolitiFact is the absolute worst form of hackery: Hacks pretending to catch hacks.

Hack hack hack, away.

Today’s Not-Shocking News: Facebook Might Be Lying

Yeah, no.

If you’re using the latest version of Apple’s iPhone or iPad operating systems (iOS 14.5, if you want to check), then Apple’s got your back on cross-app tracking.

You’re automatically opted out from allowing apps to see what you do in other apps. You’re even automatically opted out from apps being allowed to merely ask permission to use cross-app tracking.

Facebook earns billions by serving up ads tailored to you… by spying on what you do, even when you’re not using Facebook. Apple went so far as to limit the kind of language apps can use, and what kind of inducements they can offer.

While Insanity Wrap has serious issues with Apple’s increasing Wokeness under CEO Tim Cook, we applaud them for protecting privacy while putting the screws to Google and Facebook for being total sociopathic data Hoovers.

Well, those days are over for millions and millions of iOS 14.5 users.

Facebook is so worried about the hit to their bottom line — because given the choice, most users don’t want to be spied on — that the company launched a (failed) PR campaign against Apple’s new privacy features.

So now apparently Facebook is testing whether to lie to its own users.

Quelle surprise, I’m sure.

Anyway, one of Facebook’s potential opt-in requests includes language indicating that if you don’t let them spy on you, then the free platform might have to start charging you money.

Not. Gonna. Happen.

It isn’t going to happen for the same reason nightclubs let hot chicks cut to the front of the line and don’t charge them admission — they’re the lure to get the guys into buying overpriced drinks.

Facebook is the nightclub. Its free services are the hot chicks. YOU are the overpriced drinks, paid for by advertisers who don’t mind high prices because Club Facebook has cameras everywhere (even in the bathrooms) and knows everything about you.

So… “Facebook has an evil business model and will lie to protect it” isn’t much of a lead story, but Insanity Wrap hopes you found the details educational.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Looted & Burned Target Store Puts Up Mural Celebrating Arson

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

I’m sorry, did Insanity Wrap file this one under “mostly peaceful protest”?

Because if the UN (or anybody else) gets to start enforcing shutdowns, there’s going to be some riots and we’re going to help lead them.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Granny Killer Cuomo certainly has his hands full these days — thanks entirely to his own murderous mal-management of the Wuhan Flu pandemic.

But with friends like these, who needs to be the Worst Big-State Governor in America Not Named Gavin?

One of the moderators of a Facebook group supporting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told his accusers “We are coming for you” on Twitter, despite saying she encourages members of the Facebook group not to “be a jerk” and hurt their cause. “The Women of New York and this Country see through your lies…We are coming for you and the rest of our Governor’s accusers…We won’t let you get away with this…Just know that,” Pamela Morley tweeted at Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan on March 18. Morley, 41, was profiled in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday for her involvement in the group “Women for Governor Cuomo,” which has more than 1,000 members. She and other members of the group have raised at least $30,000 for billboards and banners supporting Cuomo against what they believe to be politically motivated attacks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Morley’s not-so-veiled threat is a violation of Twitter’s TOS and yet — surprise! — it hasn’t been pulled.

Insanity Wrap just wants to know what happened to all that #MeToo comradery, now that the Granny Killer has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Arizona School Board Flees from Concerned Parents, Parents Elect New Board—on the Spot

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Overheard in D.C.: "I guess I’m vaccinated so I don’t have to wear a mask outside but … I really don’t want people to think I’m a Republican." https://t.co/yQcf0LLdzh pic.twitter.com/rjropnErgo — DCist (@DCist) April 30, 2021

Insanity Wrap really wants this not to be true, or at least a put-on, because we don’t actually enjoy being forced into having a low estimation of a fellow human being.

Then again…

Insanity Warp really hopes this one is true because it confirms our worst suspicions about the vacuous pseudo-superiority of our Woke Class.

Is it the former? The latter? Some impossible, self-contradictory combination of the two?

How to decide?

So many possibilities, so few Bloody Marys.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Insanity Wrap recognizes that the headline to this item doesn’t make it seem as though it qualifies as today’s brief moment of sanity.

But bear with us as we explain exactly how it is just that.

From the report:

Spring break came, and in typical fashion, my white peers at this university continued to disappoint me with their performative activism and how they followed in the footsteps of their violent white supremacist ancestors — they traveled to Hawaii and Mexico, endangering the lives of local communities for the sake of their own aesthetic pleasure.” “They’re not ashamed to post about their colonial pursuits on their feed, either,” he added. “A (now former) friend of mine posted an Instagram story of her with a group of white UW Greek life folks taking shots at a restaurant in Mexico, maskless, as a masked server frantically tried to clear off their table.”

Insanity Wrap is so very pleased to see a Woke young student admit their anti-science superstitions and to admit to their anti-white racism. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the author’s colonial attitudes toward our friends in Mexico, seeking to impose his own Wuhan sensibilities on a people he clearly sees as inferior.

Denial prevents us from admitting our weaknesses, and it is clear to us that young Andre Lawes Menchavez is well along the way to admitting that he has a problem. Insanity Wrap would like to encourage young Andre to admit fully to his neuroses and continue along the road to recovery.

You’ve made your first step toward sanity, Andre — now that you’ve admitted you have a problem with racism and superstition, you can begin to reject them.

One More Thing…

