Chinese Communists Have a Sick Sense of Humor

A social media post by the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission shows that the Chinese Communists actually have a sense of humor.

It’s a grotesque sense of humor but it’s better than nothing.

The party’s official Weibo account (Chinese version of Twitter) featured a post containing a picture of a recent Chinese missile launch juxtaposed next to a picture of India cremating Covid victims. The caption read: “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire.”

Not surprisingly, the post was later deleted after an international outcry.

The New York Post notes the irony.

But what grotesque goon would think to go public with such garbage in the first place? Especially since the virus that’s already taken more than 218,000 lives in India — and overwhelmed its hospitals, morgues and crematoriums — started in China. No damage control can take this back. China’s rulers see India as an enemy, and they’ve been testing the unofficial border: Skirmishes across the Line of Actual Control last year killed 20 Indian soldiers.

This is China rubbing the world’s nose into it and daring someone to call them out for it. India was none too pleased with the “joke” as Indian TV made clear.

South China Morning Post tries to blame overzealous bureaucrats wanting to fan “nationalist sentiment.”